Phelps County, MO

COVID-19 cases once again rise above 200 in Phelps County

By Phelps County Focus
 12 days ago

Phelps County is seeing the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported in six months. The Phelps/Maries County Health Department reported Monday in its biweekly dashboard update that 206 positive cases were confirmed as of that date in Phelps County. The update noted 68 new cases were added Monday alone with the average age of patients being 33.8 years old. It is the first time the 200-case threshold has been crossed since mid-January. The health department has reported the Delta variant and Alpha variant have been driving the increase.

