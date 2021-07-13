Pesticide Harmed Children’s Brains: Lawsuits

Actions at the latest CUSD board meeting prompt two different but related responses from me. First, parents who content that children aren’t in danger of the COVID-19 virus ought to consider that, as of July 16, slightly more than 4,090,000 US children have been diagnosed with it. Currently 21 percent of all new US cases are children. Second, trustee Tennis states that he does not like or agree with masking requirements in our schools and does not support any such requirement. As in earlier board meeting where he has challenged or even belittled the recommendations of medical and science authorities, Mr. Tennis continues to demonstrate what is either his unwillingness to accept scientific data or his inability to comprehend it in a logical, meaningful manner. But then, the folks who think Covid is harmless to children are probably very happy with Trustee Tennis.