Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Pesticide Harmed Children’s Brains: Lawsuits

doctorslounge.com
 14 days ago

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lawsuits claiming that the widely used bug killer chlorpyrifos caused brain damage in children were filed Monday in California. Past research has shown that the pesticide harms the brains of fetuses and children, the Associated Press reported. Chlorpyrifos...

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Pesticide#Dow Chemical#Brain Damage#Healthday News#The Associated Press#Ap#Corteva Inc#Associated Press Previous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
KidsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: The numbers say COVID harms children

Actions at the latest CUSD board meeting prompt two different but related responses from me. First, parents who content that children aren’t in danger of the COVID-19 virus ought to consider that, as of July 16, slightly more than 4,090,000 US children have been diagnosed with it. Currently 21 percent of all new US cases are children. Second, trustee Tennis states that he does not like or agree with masking requirements in our schools and does not support any such requirement. As in earlier board meeting where he has challenged or even belittled the recommendations of medical and science authorities, Mr. Tennis continues to demonstrate what is either his unwillingness to accept scientific data or his inability to comprehend it in a logical, meaningful manner. But then, the folks who think Covid is harmless to children are probably very happy with Trustee Tennis.
New York City, NYPosted by
MLive

CDC says ‘superbug’ fungus is spreading in 2 cities

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
California Statedoctorslounge.com

Methamphetamine-Linked Heart Failure Up in California

Increase of 585 percent seen in methamphetamine-associated cardiomyopathy/heart failure hospitalizations from 2008 to 2018. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2008 to 2018, there was a sharp increase in methamphetamine-associated cardiomyopathy/heart failure (MethHF) hospitalizations and related costs in California, according to a study published online July 14 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid-19 vaccines are safe for children but regulators say benefits may not outweigh the tiny risks of harm

In the UK, the Pfizer vaccine is already approved for use on anyone aged 12 or over, having been signed off by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). That decision was based on analysis of safety data and the experience of other countries which have already started administering vaccines to the under-18s. It shows that the experts believe it is not inherently unsafe to give the jab to teenagers.
HealthMining Journal

Smoking harms the brain, raises dementia risk – but not if you quit

Everyone knows smoking is bad for the heart and lungs. But the damage it does to the brain often gets less attention than it should, from smokers and health care providers alike. Researchers say that comes at a steep cost. “We know that smoking harms every organ of the human...
Healthstudyfinds.org

Over 100 harmful chemicals found in children’s plastic toys

LYNGBY, Denmark — Plastic toys can bring hours of entertainment to children, with many having large collections laying on the floor of their rooms. Unfortunately, certain plastic toys also leech potentially toxic chemicals. A recent study suggests that over 100 chemicals found in plastic toys may pose health risks to children.
Healthsfbayca.com

State proposes new drinking water health limits to rein in ‘forever chemicals’

California has taken a major step toward regulating dangerous “forever chemicals” in drinking water by proposing new health limits for two of the most pervasive contaminants. State environmental health officials. of one part per trillion and less — a minuscule amount 70 times smaller than the federal government’s non-binding guideline...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

California health care worker who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Las Vegas, NVnationalblackguide.com

Black Doctor Accused of Paying Off Female Judges to Pervert Judgment in Divorce Case

Dr. Barbara Tennille Crawford (Lewis), a licensed medical practitioner from Las Vegas, Nevada, is being accused of perverting the cause of justice after she allegedly paid two female judges to influence the proceedings of the court handling the divorce case with her ex-husband. She is accused of paying over half a million dollars in bribes to turn the tables of the court proceedings in her favor.
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy