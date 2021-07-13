Moises Believes His Skills Match Well Against Makhachev’s Despite Odds

Explosive lightweight contenders headline the bill on Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises in Las Vegas. No. 9-ranked Islam Makhachev will face No. 14-ranked Thiago Moises in the main event. The clash of ranked prospects closes the curtain on the main UFC fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility. Makhachev has emerged as a title-contender on the strength of seven consecutive victories behind a grappling-heavy style that reminds many observers of his mentor: undefeated and retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian faces a step up in competition against the surging Moises, who has cracked the UFC rankings in the loaded division behind three straight quality victories.