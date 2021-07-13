Moises Believes His Skills Match Well Against Makhachev’s Despite Odds
UFC lightweight Thiago Moises believes his headlining fight with Islam Makhachev this weekend will be more competitive than the odds suggest. At the age of just 26, Moises will be fighting in his first UFC main event after winning his last three fights. After defeats to top contender Beneil Dariush and rising prospect Damir Ismagulov succumbed him to a 1-2 record in the promotion, decision victories over Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez, as well as a second-round achilles lock submission against Michael Johnson, have boosted the Brazilian into the 155-pound rankings.www.mmanews.com
