2 wounded when altercation leads to gunfire outside Little Woodrow's

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened outside the Little Woodrow's in Tomball early Monday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office responded to Timber Tech Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

Investigators were told there was an altercation inside the bar among four men. The men went outside, and a bouncer and manager followed to make sure they left the property.

Moments later, someone in a vehicle opened fire, shooting the bouncer and one of the men. The bouncer had a wound to his arm while the other victim was listed in critical condition. Both were taken to the hospital.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported both victims are expected to survive.

There were 15 to 20 others inside the business at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This incident wrapped up another violent weekend in the Houston area. On Sunday morning, police said a man was fatally shot outside a restaurant along Bissonnet. Investigators later released two images of the men involved.

