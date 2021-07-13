Cancel
These $200 French Fries Are Cooked In Champagne And Sprinkled With Gold Dust

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 11 days ago

Did you know July 13 is National French Fry Day? These potatoes are definitely worth celebrating. Crispy on the outside, tender and fluffy on the inside, french fries go with everything from a classic burger to a perfectly grilled steak.

Though the french fry got its start in Europe, Americans can’t get enough of them. According to Grit, Americans eat more than 4.5 billion pounds of french fries a year. Besides their irresistible taste and texture, fries are often a simple, inexpensive accompaniment to a meal.

To celebrate National French Fry Day, one iconic New York City restaurant pulled out all the stops to make the world’s most expensive order of fries. Say bonjour to the Creme de la Creme Pomme Frites from Serendipity3 — which will put you back $200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Ej4_0avpYF9U00
Serendipity3/Autumn Communications

Serendipity3’s latest world-record dish is not only a celebration of the popular french fry but also the reopening of New York’s world-famous restaurants after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them.

“New York City has reawakened and the world is thrilled that Serendipity3 is back and better than ever,” Serendipity3 creative director and chef Joe Calderone said in a press release. “We are so honored to be recognized by Guinness World Records for our creation of the most expensive french fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future.”

We’re still getting over Serendipity3’s Golden Opulence Sundae, which earned the restaurant the world record for most expensive ice cream sundae a few years ago.

What goes into making a plate of $200 french fries? You know the chefs didn’t just slice up some regular potatoes and drop them in an ordinary fryer. Calderone and his recipe co-creator, corporate executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, provided a list of ingredients, and it turns out these fries are prepared with Champagne and one of the most expensive food in the world, truffles.

These fries start with Chipperbeck potatoes, which get blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne vinegar. Next, the potatoes get cooked three times in pure goose fat, which comes from cage-free geese from southwestern France. Once the fries are cooked, they’re topped with the following garnishes:

  • Guerande truffle salt (another French seasoning)
  • Urbani summer truffle oil
  • Shaved Crete Sensei pecorino tartufello. This is a cheese made of French sheep’s milk that is dotted with black truffles from Italian forests.
  • Shaved black summer truffles from Umbria, Italy, and finally…
  • Mornay sauce made with organic Udder cream from Jersey cows, black truffle butter and Swiss-made gruyere truffled Swiss raclette

Then, as if these french fries weren’t already opulent enough, Serendipity3 serves the Creme-de-la-Creme Pomme Frites in a Baccarat Crystal Arabesque plate and bowl with 23-carat edible gold dust sprinkled on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m45x7_0avpYF9U00
Serendipity3/Autumn Communications

Somehow, we think no one is going to be brave enough to ask for a bottle of ketchup to go with these golden fries.

If you want to splurge and order these $200 fries, you will need to go to Serendipity3’s website to make a reservation at least 48 hours in advance to pre-order your world-record-breaking french fries. The restaurant told us there is already a waiting list for them!

Would you ever drop $200 on these fancy fries?

