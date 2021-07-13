Kearney Public implementing color-coded alerts for back to school; masks optional, no remote learning
KEARNEY — Masks will be optional for Kearney Public Schools students, and remote learning will be discontinued, as fall classes resume in about a month. Thousands responded to the KPS’ Return to School survey in late June, and on Tuesday, KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said a new system will be used for health risk alerts. Rather than moving a needle to indicate the level of COVID-19 threat that exists, the alerts will be color-coded.kearneyhub.com
Comments / 0