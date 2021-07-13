Bulloch County Schools to Host Open House July 29

Bulloch County Schools will be hosting Open House on Thursday, July 29. Open House is for traditional and virtual students. Elementary schools invite students and families to drop in any time between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Middle and high schools will have drop in any time between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The district says to please note that some schools will host a separate open house for pre-kindergarten, sixth-grade, and ninth-grade students and their families. If they do, they will communicate this information to registered students and families and post it on their website and social media.