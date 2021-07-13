Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bulloch County Schools to Host Open House July 29

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBulloch County Schools will be hosting Open House on Thursday, July 29. Open House is for traditional and virtual students. Elementary schools invite students and families to drop in any time between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Middle and high schools will have drop in any time between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The district says to please note that some schools will host a separate open house for pre-kindergarten, sixth-grade, and ninth-grade students and their families. If they do, they will communicate this information to registered students and families and post it on their website and social media.

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Bentonville, ARnwahomepage.com

117th Benton County Fair previewed with open house

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Exhibitors and participants gathered Saturday for the Open House for the 117th Benton County fair. The event is geared towards helping first time exhibitors and other participants register for the fair, as well as get an idea of what they can display. Numerous classes were available,...
Bulloch County, GAPosted by
Grice Connect

Bulloch Schools accepting gifted student nominations

Bulloch County Schools will accept nominations of students for gifted services starting next Monday, July 26. Nominated students will be considered for possible testing in the district’s gifted services program. Only students in second through eighth-grade are eligible for nomination, and the student must either be new to the school...
Richland County, SCabccolumbia.com

Richland County hosting virtual hearing for input on how to spend housing grants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County is offering residents a chance to weigh in on how more than $2 million in grants will be distributed. The county will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday to gather input on how it spends $2.4 million in federal funding to aid low to medium income residents. This comes as county officials go over the Annual Action Plan for the next fiscal year. A draft executive summary of this plan can be found here.
Howard, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Western Fremont Historical Society to Host Open House

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 24 the Western Fremont Historical Society (WFHS) will host an open house at the WFHS History Center located at 70 County Road 56 in Howard. The open house is being held in celebration of the completion of the exterior restoration of the “little white church” in Howard.
Estill County, KYwymt.com

Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To celebrate the grand opening of the new Area Technology Center in Estill County, school officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. Attended by several community members and elected officials, including Governor Andy Beshear, the event gave school officials the opportunity to thank everyone who made getting the new facility up and running possible.
Osage, IAGlobe Gazette

Chamber to host open house

The Osage Chamber of Commerce will host the Fall Preview Open House from July 29-31. The public is invited to shop for the latest fall fashion, décor and more at Osage’s variety of unique shops. For more information contact the Chamber at 641-732-3163.
Politicsthebaycities.com

Menominee Public Schools Referendum Open House a Success

Last night the Menominee School Board held an open house for the community to look at the shape of the buildings and get their questions answered about the upcoming referendum. Board Member Becky Thoune says, “tonight we have tours of the boiler systems that are old and less efficient and the lighting systems that are not LED yet.”
Elmore County, ALWetumpka Herald

Elmore County Schools hosts New Teacher Academy

New teachers within Elmore County Public Schools spent Monday and Tuesday, July 19-20, at the central office taking part in the district’s New Teacher Academy. Forty-five elementary school teachers participated in the orientation course on Monday and 35 secondary teachers participated on Tuesday. Elmore County Public Schools Human Resources Director Susanne Goodin said the purpose of the course was to acclimate the teachers to Elmore County Schools’ programs and software.
Waldport, ORNewport News-Times

Fire district to host open house

WALDPORT — Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue invites the public to attend an open house and barbecue Saturday afternoon at the fire station at 125 NW Alsea Highway in Waldport. Lt. Erich Knudson said the purpose of the event is twofold: show the community the new location of the...
Cabool, MOhoustonherald.com

Cabool Middle School teacher receives grant from WGU Missouri

Nate Christeson, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Cabool Middle School, has received a $10,000 grant through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The funds will be used by Christeson to purchase 50 laptops for seventh and eighth-grade students to ensure each student has a device and up-to-date technology when accessing important education tools. Christeson learned he was selected for the grant on May 6 when he was surprised with a check presentation at his school.
Perry County, KYwymt.com

Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To showcase the opening of their new facility, officials with the Buckhorn Children and Family Services hosted an open house Thursday. Featuring dinner, drinks, and a tour of the cottage, those in attendance heard from administration and clinical staff, who provided information and answered any questions regarding the program.
Fort Myers, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

School District to host Careers & Conversations July 29

The School District of Lee County is hosting Social Lee: Careers & Conversations, an informational event that will provide insight on teaching positions within the District, on Thursday, July 29 in Fort Myers. Ideal for prospective career-changers and working professionals, attendees will have the opportunity to meet district representatives, learn...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Bend Hosts Open House For New Transitional Shelter

The City of Bend will be hosting a community open house to share information about Project Turnkey-Bend from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. The open house will be held in-person at the riverfront next to The Waterside Building, 2445 NE Division Street, Bend, OR. The open house...
Caribou, MEBangor Daily News

Caribou Community School ribbon cutting/open house July 29

CARIBOU — Eastern Aroostook Regional School Unit No. 39 will be hosting a ribbon- cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, July 29. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with tours of the new pre-K to grade 8 Caribou Community School to follow and will run through 6 p.m. The general public is welcome and encouraged to come see the state of the art facility.
Politicsvtcng.com

Equity committee holds open house July 29

As the newest committee in town, the Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee invites you to get to know about us and what we do as we welcome two to three additional members to bring new and diverse voices and experiences on board. An invitation will be coming soon about how...
Asheville, NCasheville.com

A-B Tech to Host Open House Day on Thursday, July 22nd

A-B Tech Community College will host its annual Find Your Future Open House on Thursday, July 22, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Programs located on the main campus in Asheville, the Emergency Services programs at A-B Tech Woodfin and the aviation program at WNC Aviation at the Asheville Airport will participate. Attendees will be able to explore programs, tour facilities, meet faculty and advisers and enroll in fall classes.
Lincoln County, WVlincolnjournal.com

Prestera hosts open house at Lincoln location

BRANCHLAND — Prestera hosted an open house at its Lincoln County location Friday in an effort to connect with the local community and to make individuals aware of the services provided there. According to their website, Prestera is the largest behavioral health services provider in West Virginia, serving the counties...

Comments / 0

Community Policy