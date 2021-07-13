Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Home sales in Ohio were up more than 10% in June compared to the same month in 2020, a sign that the housing market continues to be competitive. The Ohio REALTORS trade association said Thursday that 16,552 houses and condominiums handled by agents on multiple listing services sold last month, up from 15,024 homes in June 2020 and 14,130 sold in May. The average sales price was $256,094, an increase of 17.9% from the same month in 2020 and higher than the $243,641 recorded last month.