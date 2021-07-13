Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada
The Pahrump housing market, and neighboring Las Vegas, both reached new heights in June, a trend that has gone on for the last several months. The median home price for existing homes in June in Pahrump for a single-family home was $335,000—an all-time high for the valley, according to data from the Las Vegas Realtor multiple listing service. For Southern Nevada, the median price for homes also toppled records at $395,000.pvtimes.com
