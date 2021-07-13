Cancel
Nevada State

Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
pvtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pahrump housing market, and neighboring Las Vegas, both reached new heights in June, a trend that has gone on for the last several months. The median home price for existing homes in June in Pahrump for a single-family home was $335,000—an all-time high for the valley, according to data from the Las Vegas Realtor multiple listing service. For Southern Nevada, the median price for homes also toppled records at $395,000.

pvtimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Housing Prices#Housing Sales#Single Family Homes#Southern Nevada#The Las Vegas Realtor#Lvr#Las Vegas Realtors
