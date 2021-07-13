Saginaw looking into eliminating water bills for residents below poverty line

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/13/2021)--A third of Saginaw residents... could stop paying for water. It’s an unusual proposal before the city. One which, if adopted, would mean residents living below the poverty line could stop paying for water. Just last month, the city announced it would start shutting off water for people who haven’t paid their bills. As of May, the city’s back accounts totaled roughly $1-million. Monday’s proposal by the city council could spell a reversal of fortune.