Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Changes coming to high school softball after Black teen was forced to cut her hair

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyQWP_0avpWhbI00

There will be big changes coming to softball nationwide after a high school player in North Carolina had to cut her hair during a game earlier this year.

The National Federation of  State High School Associations (NFHS) announced it will now allow students to have "hard items," like beads, in their hair, as well as religious coverings.

"We are excited about that and want to support that," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, executive director of NFHS. "And while we will always strive to keep kids safe and keep games being played the way they were designed to be played, we do want to recognize the importance of a young person's identity."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The change was made after Nicole Pyles, a sophomore at Durham's Hillside High School, said she was forced to cut her braids or sit out the rest of the game. Pyles was playing a game against Jordan High School when the umpires told her that her hairstyle violated policies governing uniforms and headwear.

"I was embarrassed and really upset," Pyles said. "There was no real safety concern. They just said it's a safety thing and I'm like, 'against who?'"

RELATED: 'I was really embarrassed' | Teen says she was forced to cut her hair during softball game

Pyles' father was furious when he heard what happened.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Julius Pyles said. “Now we have to change our own personas to make somebody else feel good and that’s not right. We’re losing our identities while they’re keeping theirs.”

RELATED: Tennis star Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Comments / 2

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Durham, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Nfhs#Hillside High School#Jordan High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Softball
News Break
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy