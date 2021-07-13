Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Insider: Mavs must aim higher than DeRozan, Collins this offseason

By K C Masterpiece
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 11 days ago

NBA insider Brian Scalabrine says the Mavs can’t settle on acquiring a DeMar DeRozan or a John Collins-type of player to complement Luka Doncic this offseason.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mavericks#Mavs#K C#The Fan#The Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAbasketball-addict.com

5 reasons Mavs must sign John Collins to help Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are in a great position this offseason, even after a first round exit in the NBA Playoffs. They lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games despite a great performance from Luka Doncic. The superstar guard has emerged as one of the top players in the NBA. Doncic averaged 35.7 points, […] The post 5 reasons Mavs must sign John Collins to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBARealGM

Mavs, Heat, Spurs, Wolves Interested In John Collins

The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams expected to show interest in John Collins in restricted free agency. Collins averaged 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 35.7 percent 3-point shooting over 18 games in the playoffs. The common perception around the league is...
NBABleacher Report

BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

After an uncharacteristically long stretch of relative quiet, the NBA's rumor mill is heating back up in advance of the 2021 draft, free agency and the start of Trade Season: Summertime Edition. The latest batch of scuttlebutt comes from The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania and NBA reporter Marc Stein,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Spurs must go hard to acquire John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins figures to be one of the most sought-after free agents in this upcoming offseason. After having an impressive 2020-21 campaign, which saw him become a vital piece in Atlanta’s stellar playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals, several teams have reportedly expressed interest in snagging the athletic big man from the Hawks. Among those include the San Antonio Spurs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBANew York Post

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder expecting $100M-plus after Magic Johnson insult

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to get paid handsomely when he hits free agency this summer. Teams may not agree to his fee. “Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100-$120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” vice president of the German Basketball Federation Armin Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as translated by TalkBasket.net.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy