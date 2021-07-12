Cancel
Public Safety

PINS: Don't fly drones at national parks, seashores

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 15 days ago

If you're headed to the Padre Island National Seashore, leave the drone at home.

Drones are banned from all national parks and seashores because they can be used to disturb visitors, they're noisy and can impact wildlife.

Park Rangers issued that reminder on the park's social media page over the weekend.

The ban was issued in 2014 and at least one time a drone was used to harass wildlife.

If you’re heading down to the park, pack your swimsuits, water, snacks, miscellaneous items, but leave your drone at...

Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Monday, July 12, 2021

