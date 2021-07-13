Four COVID-19 related deaths, 69 new cases in Nueces County on July 12. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

County-By-County Breakdown

Nueces County : 44,501 (849 deaths)

San Patricio County: 4,549

Jim Wells County: 4,441

Bee County: 3,552

Kleberg County: 2,713

Live Oak: 1,111

Duval County : 1,279

Aransas County: 1,324

Refugio County: 687

Jim Hogg County: 623

Brooks County: 860

McMullen County: 85

Kenedy County: 39

Current Breakdown in Nueces County as of Monday, July 12:

New Cases: 69

Confirmed Positive: 33

Probable Positive: 36

Suspect positive: 0

Currently hospitalized: 49

Currently in the ICU: 17

Recovered: 43,202

