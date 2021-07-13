Danger on Lake Michigan: Waves up to 6 feet high, strong currents expected
The National Weather Services is calling for dangerous beach conditions on Thursday, July 15, at West Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.www.audacy.com
The National Weather Services is calling for dangerous beach conditions on Thursday, July 15, at West Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
Comments / 0