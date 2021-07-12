Several criminals, gang members arrested in South Texas

It was a busy 24 hours for Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents who picked up several criminals and gang members.

The first incident happened early Saturday morning when agents arrested a group of 12 undocumented individuals on a ranch northwest of the city.

The group included two wanted criminals identified as 34-year-old Ian Abel Vargas-Sanchez and 28-year-old Anastasio Vasquez-Cano. Both are Mexican nationals.

Vasquez-Cano was found to have a criminal conviction for indecency with a child, sexual contact.

Later that evening, agents apprehended another group attempting to enter the US in south Laredo. 22-year-old Edilson Sandoval, a Salvadoran native, was identified as having an active warrant out of Harris County for aggravated sexual assault of a child and is a registered sex offender. He also self-identified as being a member of the MS-13 gang.

Several hours later, agents from the Freer station arrested 35-year-old Mexican national Jose Mendez-Prieto after finding he had an active warrant for a parole violation out of Houston. Mendez-Prieto was taken into custody by the Webb County Sheriff's Office for extradition.

