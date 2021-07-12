Cancel
City to start repairing potholes from recent rains this week. Here's how to report one.

KIII 3News
Recent rains have wreaked havoc on already pothole-filled areas of town.

Starting Monday, July 12, the City will send out additional Public Works crews to start have increased pothole repairs.

Normal pothole repair operations will start again Monday as well, city officials said.

If you need to report a pothole, call the city at 361-826-CITY (2489).

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

