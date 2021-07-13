The crop that's taken the biggest hit in Nueces County because of our recent rains

Local agriculture is suffering following last week's heavy rains. Water is still sitting in a field of grain sorghum off of Highway 286 and County Road 12 in the Chapman Ranch area.

Though farmers are often praying for rain during the summer months, too much water can be a bad thing.

Farmers for the crop said it's going to be some time before they can get heavy equipment back in the fields to harvest. Many farmers were trying to harvest that crop right before the rains hit and now they sit and wait to get back out there whenever it's dry enough.

Wayne Miller is one of those farmers who is keeping his fingers crossed that his crop is going to be as good as he thought it was going to be.

"Two weeks ago, this was a great grain crop and when we were harvesting two weeks ago, down the road here about a mile, we were in some of the best green we had had in several years," Miller said.

"Now with the rain naturally, we're gonna have some damage and some fall out. I'm going to have some things hit the ground and we won't be able to harvest it all."

Every year, Nueces County ranks in the top two of grain sorghum producers in the entire country. This year, 150,000 acres were planted and much of it is now sitting in wet fields.

"We're seeing a pretty significant amount of grain that has been sprouting in that seed head and so that is going to cause a yield reduction and certainly some quality issues for our producers as they are trying to get that to the elevators," Nueces County Agriculture Agent Jason Ott said.

Cotton is the other big crop and 100,000 acres is in the ground. It's enough to keep the county in the top 20 of cotton producers in the US. Miller said some of the cotton is drowning in the field.

He and his family have been farming this land off of Highway 286 and County Road 12 since the 1920s. They've been able to survive year to year no matter what Mother Nature has sent their way. He said no one wants to see anymore rain until the last of the cotton has been picked.

RELATED: Alligator at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge has a snack in flood waters

RELATED: Footbridge in Bee County submerged after major flooding

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: