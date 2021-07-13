Cancel
Presidential Election

The Right To Vote: The Impact Of Shelby County V. Holder On Voting Rights

By Ailsa Chang
WFAE.org
 11 days ago

And that case, Shelby County v. Holder, is what we're going to examine today in our series The Right To Vote. As the vice president mentioned, that Supreme Court case has, in part, made it possible for states to enact new restrictive voting laws. So let's go back. Shelby County is in the heart of Alabama, and that's where a Black city council member named Ernest Montgomery initially lost his bid for reelection in 2008, after his district was redrawn to include fewer voters of color.

www.wfae.org

ElectionsFlorida Star

The Gantt Report – Voting Rights and Wrongs

Almost all of the so-called American Negro leaders are suddenly talking about the importance of voting and the need to stop voter suppression. Voting is certainly important but you can’t stop voter suppression, voter fraud and inappropriate and racially motivated changes in voting laws by rubber stamping the voting policies of Democrats or Republicans. No disrespect to the African Americans […]
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Voting Rights Rally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Unity Group of Chattanooga and the Poor People’s Campaign have teamed up to host a voter rights rally earlier this afternoon. The rally focused on getting more Chattanooga’s registered to vote and letting their voices be heard. The event also focused one what the groups...
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Supreme Court ruling to have disparate impact on voting rights

“Disparate impact” is a short legal phrase with a long reach. For decades, it’s been used to reveal hidden racial discrimination in employment and housing laws and practices, and, until this month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Brnovich vs. Democratic National Committee, it was a powerful tool for ferreting out voter suppression.
ProtestsWalton Tribune

Rep. Hank Johnson arrested in voting rights protest

WASHINGTON — Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., was arrested Thursday at a voting rights protest on Capitol Hill, making him the second Democratic member of Congress in a week to be detained while demonstrating in support of federal voting legislation. Johnson had been attending a "Brothers Day of Action on Capitol...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Voting Rights

The Democratic Party always seems to overthink solutions to Republican nonsense, voting rights is a case in point. This issue has a simple solution, and is enshrined in our American culture, NCAA College Football. The SEC has been the most dominant college football conference for years, think Alabama, Georgia, or LSU. Each of these teams' rosters contain elite African American players, who provide entertainment to fans, fill stadiums to capacity, and generate millions of dollars to their state’s economy. Despite this, these football players' elected representatives, don’t want them or their families to vote! So, it is up to them to leave home and play in a state that loves football, and liberty. Think California, Maryland, Washington, or New York. It would only take one coordinated SEC walkout by African American players chanting “If I can’t vote here, I won't play here” to put a swift end to this Republican nonsense.
ElectionsRecorder

Voting rights can’t wait

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I’m sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they’re waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn’t. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
ElectionsLaurel Outlook

Voting rights attacked

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I’m sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they’re waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn’t. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
ElectionsHammond Daily Star

Fight over voting rights

Call me naïve, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. Sure, I know that plenty of people like to flip the classic Clausewitz quote and say that politics is war by other means. All’s fair, etc., they insist. But the...
Presidential Electionwindermeresun.com

Action For Voting Rights Heat Up

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

National Voting rights bills

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about voting rights and election guidelines on a national level.
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

What is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act?

ATLANTA — Around Atlanta and the nation today, people are stopping to remember Civil Rights hero and congressional icon John Lewis on the one-year anniversary since his death at 80 years old. Many Democrats are also using the occasion to press for the voting rights legislation that has been put...
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Dismantling the right to vote but enshrining the right to infect

In the United States in the year 2021, you, as an American citizen, do not necessarily have the right to vote. You do not necessarily have the right to teach or to learn about matters of race, gender or anything else state lawmakers consider “divisive concepts.”. But you do have...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Women Voters Hold Voting Rights Forum

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the public to a virtual meeting featuring guest speaker Elizabeth Johnson, who will discuss federal efforts to improve and expand voting access for people with disabilities. Elizabeth Johnson, a Senior Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department...
Politicscbslocal.com

Push for Voting Rights Gains Momentum

Lawmakers representing several states converged on Washington Friday. They're determined to keep the focus on their stand against states' attempts to pass controversial voting measures. Natalie Brand reports. (7-16-21)
New York City, NYbronxnet.org

BronxTalk: Expanded Voting Rights

This week’s episode of BronxTalk features a discussion on expanded voting rights for undocumented citizens in New York City. Gary Axelbank hosted Nora Moran, Director of Policy and Advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses, Council Member Ydanis Rodgriguez,10th Council District, Theresa Thanjan, Senior Manager of Member Engagement for The New York Immigration Coalition, and Fulvia Vargas-De Leon, Associate Counsel of Latino Justice, who shared their insight on the status of the City Council’s Intro 1687 and highlighted ways in which New York City can expand voting rights for those who are currently unable to cast their ballots.

