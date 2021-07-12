Cancel
Louisville, KY

Driver hospitalized after car crashes into bank in downtown Louisville

WHAS11
WHAS11
Louisville police said a person has been taken to the hospital after they crashed their car into bank property in downtown Louisville.

LMPD said they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the River City Bank at 6th and Ali. When officers arrived, they noted the car crashed into the entrance gate of the building, not the the actual building.

The driver was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said they do not know why the car swerved off the road nor the condition of the driver.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

