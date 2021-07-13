Cancel
Charlotte, NC

After COVID-19 impacted small businesses, Lenovo and the Panthers team up to tackle the aftermath

WCNC
WCNC
 11 days ago
The Carolina Panthers and tech company Lenovo are teaming up to help small businesses across the Carolinas recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenovo's Evolve Small campaign will see a $1 million commitment in grant funding to Black, Indigenous, and people of color-owned (BIPOC-owned) businesses across the country, including in both North and South Carolina. Additionally, the Panthers are joining forces with Lenovo to award 10 small businesses in the Carolinas with technology upgrades and consultation services. One small business will even get $100,000 in advertising sponsorships with the Panthers during the upcoming NFL season.

Panthers fans are encouraged to nominate their favorite small business to earn the advertising package by going online to do so . Fans can also get in on some football festivities; fans who successfully nominate a finalist for the package will get a game-day VIP package including game tickets, pregame hospitality, and a merchandise credit at the team store.

The 10 finalists will be celebrated on August 27 during the Panthers' preseason home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The winner of the $100,000 package will be recognized on-field with a ceremony and presentation.

