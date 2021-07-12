Five UT baseball players drafted for the Major Leagues after Day 2

Several Tennessee Baseball Vols will be going pro after day two of the MLB Draft.

Infielder/outfielder Max Ferguson will be joining the San Diego Padres after being drafted in this year's Major League Baseball Draft at pick 160.

Originally from Florida, Ferguson has played with UT for three seasons and has a storied career, including setting a new career high of two homeruns against No. 1 Arkansas.

In 2021, he was named ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team and SEC All-Tournament Team.

The Vols' ace is going to the big leagues. Pitcher Chad Dallas was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He was the first Vol to be drafted in this year's Major League Baseball Draft at pick 121.

The junior from Texas racked up stats and superlatives in just two seasons at Tennessee, including striking out a career-high 12 batters in the Vols' win against LSU in the super regional.

In 2021, he was named an ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American, a NCBWA Third Team All-American, and to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region First Team.

The Twins selected Jake Rucker in the seventh round at pick 219. The Vols' clutch-hitting third baseman will join former teammate Alerick Soularie in the Twins farm system and is the seventh UT player to be drafted by Minnesota.

The Greenbrier, Tennessee, native had a career year in 2021, starting 67 of UT's 68 games as the team's primarily third baseman while setting several career highs. He was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball News while also earning first team Southeast All-Region honors from the ABCA and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2021.

The Orioles selected Vol catcher Connor Pavolony in the 7th round at pick No. 197. UT's veteran catcher is the first player to be picked by the Orioles since Augie Ojeda in 1996 and just the third Tennessee player overall to be drafted by Baltimore.

The Woodstock, Georgia, native was one of Tennessee's top hitters late in the year, earning a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team and the NCAA Knoxville All-Regional team.

The Cubs selected Vol shortstop Liam Spence in the fifth round as pick No.154. If all goes as planned, Spence could be back in East Tennessee in no time, playing for the Smokies in AA.

Spence is originally from Australia, but played college ball at Central Arizona and UT. He's also not the only member of his family to play for the MLB. His brother Josh played as a pitcher for the San Diego Padres for two seasons.

In 2021, he was named an ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American, ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region First Team, 2021 NCAA Knoxville All-Regional Team, and 2021 All-SEC First Team.