New York City, NY

Leader of NYC drug trafficking ring linked to multiple overdoses gets 15 years in prison

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
 11 days ago

The leader of a major drug trafficking operation in Manhattan that was linked to multiple overdoses was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

New York City, NY
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

