Another 'No Swimming Advisory' issued for part of Lake Norman after latest wastewater spill

Another "no swimming advisory" has been issued for a cove in Lake Norman after yet another wastewater spill.

Mecklenburg County released the advisory for the cove on the lake located off of Paradise Cove Court on Monday. According to the county, 200 gallons of untreated wastewater from a home spilled into the water after a private contractor damaged a pipe. The pipe was repaired, but the discharge continued.

The new advisory comes less than two weeks after a similar advisory was issued for the exact same cove. On Jun 30, 605 gallons of wastewater spilled into the lake after a contractor damaged a pipe while working at a home along the same street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor the water quality until conditions are deemed safe for human contact.

