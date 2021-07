By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor says he’s lucky to be alive after a crash. TMZ reports Pryor posted on Instagram saying he flipped his three-wheeler Vanderhall twice and shared photos of the accident. “Luckily still breathing and a scratch,” he said. TMZ Sports reports Pryor told them he was “cool” after the accident. Pryor, who led the Jeannette Jayhawks to their first state championship, played with the Jets and Bills before he was signed by the Jaguars and released shortly after being placed on injured reserve.