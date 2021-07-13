Musicians team up on Crowdmouth — an Austin startup boosting artists, rewarding fans

For decades, emerging artists have relied on hustle and street teams to blanket utility poles with event flyers to get their name out in pretty much any way possible. These days, the staple gun is proving less effective than the smartphone. So the street team game has largely moved to social media, which often means paying increasing amounts to boost ads. Now, a newly hatched Austin startup is hoping to use the founding team's experience in the music industry to better connect creators with their fans and incentivize those fans to spread the word about upcoming concerts or releases.