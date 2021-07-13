Cancel
Wellington, OH

Filming underway in Wellington on new Adam Driver Netflix movie 'White Noise'

WKYC
WKYC
 13 days ago

Hollywood is back in Northeast Ohio.

Filming is underway in Wellington on the new Adam Driver movie "White Noise," which is expected on Netflix next year.

Some locations in the village have been remade for the film. For instance, a vacant storefront is being converted into an '80s-era movie theater.

The film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel "White Noise" will see Driver will play a professor at a small liberal arts college where a catastrophe unleashes a chemical cloud. He and his wife, played by Greta Gerwig, face the danger together.

RELATED: Actor Adam Driver spotted in Wellington amid preparations for 'White Noise' filming

It's not the first time Hollywood has come to Wellington. Two years ago, the Wellington Music store was turned into a gun shop for the Liam Neeson film "The Marksman."

The Netflix production is benefitting from $24 million in Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credits from the Ohio Film Office, which says its incentive program has generated an economic impact of $700 million since 2009. The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit provides a refundable tax credit of 30% on production, cast and crew wages, plus other eligible in-state spending.

Production crews are also expected to film other scenes in residential locations in Oberlin.

State Route 58 and State Route 18 will be closed to thru traffic in the Village’s central business district until Wednesday, July 14th at 6:00 a.m. The closure on State Route 58 includes the area between Maygar Street and Taylor Street. The closure on State Route 18 includes the area between Courtland Street and Depot Street. Click here to read more.

