Man stranded for nearly 20 hours after motorcycle crash in Asheboro ends up with serious injuries and criminal charges

A man was stranded for 20 hours after crashing his motorcycle in Asheboro.

Police said Christopher Marshall Game, 50, was riding southwest on Jarvis Miller Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he went left of center, off the road, into an embankment, and into a tree line.

When Game was able to call for help, he called his mother, who called 911 for help. Operators tried calling Game to find out where he was and he was abe to direct rescuers to his location.

“End of Jericho Road, take a left, toward Jarvis Miller. I'm down about two or three telephone poles on the right. I've been here for two days,” Game told the 911 operator.

Game's mother called police again after she went looking for her son and found him on the side of the road, but couldn't get to him. Game's mother told the 911 operator that he couldn't move and he was "in bad shape."

Crews found Game just before 9 a.m. Monday with serious injuries. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

Game is charged with driving with a revoked license, no insurance, license plate violation, no/expired inspection, driving left of center, unsafe tires.