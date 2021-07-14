LMPD: Man arrested after truck crashes into Metro Corrections

One person was taken into custody after a truck crashed into Metro Corrections Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Perez is facing charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in the incident.

Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said the building was put on lockdown with all inmates secured in their room and all administrative staff escorted out after a truck crashed into the jail at 6th and Ali at around 12:30 p.m.

The event is believed to be targeted, but isolated. Louisville police shut down roads around the jail, and officials evacuated the Commonwealth's Attorney's office and Hall of Justice as LMPD's Bomb Squad arrived on scene.

One woman who came to was in the area at the time of the crash said she was asked by police to leave her car while they shut down the area. She was stuck until around 3:30 p.m.

"I was at the light and I just assumed, I didn't know what was going on, I just assume maybe somebody's vehicle had stopped, and I thought I was just going to be able to go to the light when the light turned green," she said. "Well that didn't happen."

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said there was nothing suspicious found inside the truck. All roadways around Metro Corrections have been reopened and Durham said the building will return to normal operations Wednesday.

The phrase "Patria y Vida" was spray-painted on multiple parts of the truck. "Patria y Vida," which directly translates to "homeland and life," is a viral song from a group of Afro-Cuban reggaeton and hip-hop performers in Miami. NPR has said the song is an anthem for protesters challenging Cuban government.

Police did not determine Perez's nationality, but Ruoff said English was not his first language. They have not determined a motive, and Perez is believed to have acted alone.

"It's really hard to tell what the intention was," Durham said.

There was no structural damage, and Durham said there have been discussions on installing protection in front of the building to prevent vehicles from crashing into the entrance.

