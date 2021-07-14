Hot & humid summer weather is here to stay

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated P.M. Storm. High 89.

Tonight: Evening Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low 70.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 90.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated P.M. Storms. High 90.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 90.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 87.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

The Bermuda High offshore of North Carolina will continue to control Piedmont weather for the rest of this week. The result will be a flow of moisture from the south and southwest into the area. With afternoon heating, a few isolated showers and storms will develop each afternoon through Friday. While there will be a low severe threat, a few storm may produce gusty winds along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

A slow moving cold front will approach our area from the northwest by the weekend. This will be an extra trigger along with afternoon heating for storms to develop by the weekend and late Sunday into Monday when the front is expected to be very near the Piedmont. It is too early to determine if the cold front will slowly move through our area or stall in our backyard and prolong higher storms chances into Tuesday.

The normal high is 89, and the normal low is 70.

