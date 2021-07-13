Grub @ The Grid: A food truck event!

Love food trucks? Well - you're in luck!

There will be plenty of them out at Owen's Cross Roads this Wednesday, July 14. Specifically located at 6742 US-431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763-9222, United States .

The event starts at 4:30 pm and ends at 6:30 pm - just in time for dinner!

But there's a twist - there will also be a bookmobile! The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is bringing books out in style.

And with hundreds of books to choose from, there is bound to be something for everyone to read. You're able to check out books like you usually would at the library and then later return them to the actual branches.

"We take this out to communities that don't have a library for the community itself. We've also been taking it out to summer camps, so children who are enrolled in different programs and want book services for the summer. We've been going out to see them," said Library Outreach Manager, Mandy Pinyan.

Food trucks that will be in attendance include New South Hot Dog & Sushi, Level Up Burgers, Mama's Kitchen, Happi Pappi, Ice Works and Regale Cupcakery .

This event is also a fundraiser, with proceeds going to various schools in the area such as Hampton Cove Elementary, Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary, and Hampton Cove Middle .

