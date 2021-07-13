Cancel
Longview, TX

LRMC, other businesses partner with Carter BloodCare to help rebuild blood supply

By Christina Cavazos (Longview News-Journal)
CBS19
CBS19
 11 days ago

With a critical shortage of blood supply across Texas, Longview businesses are coming together to partner with Carter BloodCare for blood drives in the hopes of helping to boost the supply.

“We want to inspire East Texas to donate blood because of the critical shortage across our state,” said Dr. Justin Hardin, a pathologist at Longview Regional Medical Center. “Every two seconds someone needs blood, and donating one pint of blood can save someone’s life.”

Longview Regional Medical Center invited the Carter BloodCare bus to come to its hospital Monday for a mobile blood drive. Carter BloodCare is partnering with other local businesses for mobile blood drives later this month. The next blood drive is planned Thursday at two Texas Bank & Trust locations.

Read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal .

Posted by Longview News-Journal on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

