Showers & Storms Remain Possible This Week

We've seen a lot of rain across the Tennessee Valley specifically over the last 24-hours. Sunday afternoon brought round after round of showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley. Some folks saw nearly 2.5" in about a 24-hour period.

Monday brought additional showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley, but this activity hasn't been as widespread compared to what we saw on Sunday. We'll hold onto the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the night and then especially through Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

There is a cold front back off to our NW. That cold front will draw closer to the Tennessee Valley Monday night and even position itself over NW Alabama tomorrow, but it will never really come through the Tennessee Valley, and therefor it will never have any real impact on our sensible weather.

If anything, it'll drop the rain chances slightly for Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday morning our focus will transition to an area of high pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean. That area of high pressure will allow winds to be southerly which means we'll continue to pump in a lot of very moist air.. This means that the rain chances aren't going anywhere given abundant moisture, and because of the abundant moisture it'll be disgustingly humid the next few days.

It is important to distinguish the difference between hot and humid. It will not be that hot this week. Temperatures will be below seasonal norms. It will however, be humid. We've already discussed that. The humidity will lead to higher heat indices this week. While it will not be hot, it will for sure feel hot. Those are very different things.