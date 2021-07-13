Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter will let you change who can reply to a tweet after you post it

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is rolling out the ability to let you change who can reply to a tweet after you have posted it, the company announced Tuesday. You could already limit who replied to your tweets thanks to a feature rolled out widely in August, but you had to set that preference while writing the tweet — with this update, you can change who can reply at a later time, which could be a helpful way to reduce harassment. The feature will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Twitter Safety#Twittersafety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetMac Observer

New Twitter Feature Lets You Control Who Can Respond to You

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users control who can respond to specific tweets. Building on a 2020 feature that lets users choose who can reply when composing a message, this update could prove especially useful for folks whose posts receive unexpected attention or unwanted responses. Simply tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of a tweet to modify the “Change who can reply” option.
InternetPhys.org

Mean tweets and Wall Street: How Twitter changes supply chain considerations

In 2017, Twitter was abuzz over the incident of United Express Flight 3411, where video footage showed a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked flight to Louisville International Airport. Later research would show that while a typical instance of overbooking would cause damages of around $1,000, the financial impact of the negative response—largely on social media—would cost United $800 million in market value in a single day.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Instagram tests a ‘reshare’ sticker, which actually makes it harder to share posts

Instagram doesn’t want you to spam your friends with all of the posts you come across and like. So today, it’s starting a test to make sharing to Stories slightly trickier. The company is testing a “reshare” sticker that can be placed in Stories. When selected, a “recently viewed” tab will surface and let users choose from posts they’ve seen in the last hour, saved, or posted, which they can then share in their story. They can insert IGTV, reels, and feed video content.
InternetPhandroid

You can now sign into Twitter with your Google account

Sign in with Google is one of the easiest ways to sign up securely for any new account. It’s a feature that you’ve seen in apps and services everywhere, and now Twitter is getting in on the action (via 9to5Google). The latest Twitter Beta update adds that wonderful “Sign in with Google button”, making it easy to either create an account or log into one using your Google information.
InternetThe Verge

Instagram launches Security Checkup for people whose accounts have been hacked

Instagram introduced a new security check today for any people whose accounts have been hacked before. People with previously compromised accounts will see a prompt when they log in asking if they want to start a security checkup. The feature walks users through security steps, including confirming other accounts that share login information, reviewing login activity, and keeping recovery contact information updated.
Cell PhonesNeowin

WhatsApp now lets you join calls after they have started

WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to join a group called after it has started. It said this will reduce the burden on users to join the call as it’s starting. When someone wants you involved in a group call, you’ll receive a notification that will give you the option of ignoring or joining the call. Before you join, you’ll be able to preview the participants and invitees.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Twitter is testing a downvote button for tweet replies on iOS

As of lately, Twitter has not been afraid to experiment with new features on its otherwise straightforward social media platform. Some of those experiments like Fleets never end up taking off, but it’s important for the company to try new features so users stay engaged in the platform. Today, Twitter is trialing a new feature that — if adopted — will undoubtedly be controversial. Some beta testers of the iOS app will start to see a different design for liking a tweet alongside an entirely new button to “downvote” a tweet.
Internetimore.com

Twitter Spaces might let you change how your voice sounds in future

Twitter appears to be testing a feature that will let users change how they sound in Spaces. Voices like Bee, Stadium, and more are in the works. Twitter appears to be working on a new voice transformation feature for its popular Spaces feature, although there is no timeline for when it will be made available.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Twitter lets users downvote tweets, but not to encourage negativity

Twitter is now testing upvote and downvote buttons on tweets, though they’re only visible to users who access the platform through the company’s iOS app at this time. The idea of upvote and downvote buttons are nothing new — they’re a core aspect of Reddit, for example, and many people have asked for them on platforms like Facebook. They’re also a potential problem for social media sites.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

Twitter is now testing out downvotes with some iOS users

Twitter has started testing out a ‘downvote’ button on the site, with a select group of users on iOS. It seems to be more of a way of training its own algorithm, as any downvotes aren’t shown to the public at the current time. If you’re using the beta version...
InternetAndroid Central

Instagram gives you more control over the content you don't want to see

Instagram has a new Sensitive Content Control for filtering content. Users can select from three different settings to limit or allow sensitive content. The new setting is limited for users under the age of 18. Facebook this week announced a new way for Instagram users to control the content they...
InternetThe Verge

Twitter’s new beta TweetDeck is so bad I’m ready to ragequit

I counted: 31 tweets. That’s how many I could see in my traditional TweetDeck window the other day. But at that same moment, TweetDeck’s new preview only showed me 21 tweets — 38 percent less, and that’s with the narrowest columns and the smallest font available, just to be clear.
Internet9to5Google

Google Discover test shows tappable article keywords with topic pages

Following a “more streamlined” redesign for Android 12 that has since rolled out to older OS versions, Google Discover is testing showing an article’s related keywords. Keywords appear between the headline and bottom row (with publication name, publish time, and other actions). There are usually three to an article, including on AMP/Web Stories and YouTube videos, with each placed in pill-shaped buttons. Some stories lack a topic or only feature one. It comes as Google removed content descriptions so that you have to rely solely on the title and cover image.

Comments / 0

Community Policy