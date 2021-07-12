Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

LMPD asks public's help in locating missing man

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kV9Xg_0avpSugf00

Louisville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Michael Ethington, 44, was last seen July 6 in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. He is known to be in the area of Clara Avenue.

Ethington is 5-foot-10 and about 145 pounds. His family said he might be in danger and fear for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

RELATED: 18-year-old missing from Shively, MetroSafe says

RELATED: Family and friends pray for Crystal Rogers, six years after her disappearance

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 0

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Shively, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy