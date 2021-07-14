Cancel
Who's running in the upcoming recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom?

Dozens of candidates representing many political parties have filed paperwork with the California Secretary of State's office for the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

As of July 14, at least 70 candidates have filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia , and there is still time for more candidates to throw their hat into the ring. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated. Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the election at $276 million.

Here’s whose filed paperwork to run, so far:

Democratic

  • Douglas Dietch
  • Jason L. Dixon
  • John R. Drake
  • Anthony L. Fanara
  • Bryan Farley
  • Robert D. Griffis
  • Luis M. Huang
  • Patrick Kilpatrick
  • Torr H. Leonard
  • Jeremy B. Lupoli
  • Kevin Paffrath
  • Ronald J. Palmieri
  • Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato
  • Joel A. Ventresca
  • Daniel Watts
  • Frank Henry Wade

Republican

  • Kevin Abushi
  • Karen E. Blake
  • David A. Bramante
  • John H. Cox
  • Larry Elder
  • Kevin Faulconer
  • Wayne H. Frazier
  • Rhonda D. Furin
  • Sean Harrison
  • Timothy P. Herode
  • Caitlyn Jenner
  • Chauncey S. "Slim" Killens
  • Kevin Kiley
  • Jenny Rae Le Roux
  • Steven Chavez Lodge
  • Louis J. Marinelli
  • Diego J. Martinez
  • Christopher Thomas Mason
  • Daniel R. Mercuri
  • Robert C. Newman II
  • Doug Ose
  • John Pierce
  • Patrick M. Rakus Jr.
  • Sarah L. Stephens
  • Anthony D. Trimino
  • Nickolas Wildstar
  • Major Williams
  • Leo Zacky

Green Party

  • Christopher Carlson
  • Veronika Fimbres
  • Daniel I. Kapelovitz

Libertarian Party

  • Jeff Hewitt

American Independent Party

  • Joseph Amey

Independent/unknown affiliation

  • Carla L. Canada
  • Mary Carey
  • Mariana B. Dawson
  • Elizabeth "Libby" S. Floyd
  • Adam M. Hadjinian
  • James G. Hanink
  • Jimih L. G. Jones
  • Kevin K. Kaul
  • Paul Mesorp Kurdian
  • Michael Loebs
  • Denis P. Lucey
  • Jemiss Nazar
  • Lee W. Olson
  • Adam Papagan
  • Marc A. Roth
  • Hilaire Fuji Shioura
  • Joe M. Symmon
  • Ben Zandpour

