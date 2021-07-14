Who's running in the upcoming recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom?

Dozens of candidates representing many political parties have filed paperwork with the California Secretary of State's office for the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

As of July 14, at least 70 candidates have filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia , and there is still time for more candidates to throw their hat into the ring. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated. Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the election at $276 million.

Here’s whose filed paperwork to run, so far:

Democratic

Douglas Dietch

Jason L. Dixon

John R. Drake

Anthony L. Fanara

Bryan Farley

Robert D. Griffis

Luis M. Huang

Patrick Kilpatrick

Torr H. Leonard

Jeremy B. Lupoli

Kevin Paffrath

Ronald J. Palmieri

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

Joel A. Ventresca

Daniel Watts

Frank Henry Wade

Republican

Kevin Abushi

Karen E. Blake

David A. Bramante

John H. Cox

Larry Elder

Kevin Faulconer

Wayne H. Frazier

Rhonda D. Furin

Sean Harrison

Timothy P. Herode

Caitlyn Jenner

Chauncey S. "Slim" Killens

Kevin Kiley

Jenny Rae Le Roux

Steven Chavez Lodge

Louis J. Marinelli

Diego J. Martinez

Christopher Thomas Mason

Daniel R. Mercuri

Robert C. Newman II

Doug Ose

John Pierce

Patrick M. Rakus Jr.

Sarah L. Stephens

Anthony D. Trimino

Nickolas Wildstar

Major Williams

Leo Zacky

Green Party

Christopher Carlson

Veronika Fimbres

Daniel I. Kapelovitz

Libertarian Party

Jeff Hewitt

American Independent Party

Joseph Amey

Independent/unknown affiliation

Carla L. Canada

Mary Carey

Mariana B. Dawson

Elizabeth "Libby" S. Floyd

Adam M. Hadjinian

James G. Hanink

Jimih L. G. Jones

Kevin K. Kaul

Paul Mesorp Kurdian

Michael Loebs

Denis P. Lucey

Jemiss Nazar

Lee W. Olson

Adam Papagan

Marc A. Roth

Hilaire Fuji Shioura

Joe M. Symmon

Ben Zandpour

