Husband, wife killed in June crash that shut down I-64 West

A husband and wife are dead and three others are injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles June 28.

The crash involving three vehicles happened just after midnight on I-64W near the 3rd Street exit.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a BMW was traveling east in the westbound lanes of traffic when it struck a Saturn Vue head on. As a result, the Saturn Vue was also struck by a semi traveling west.

The front passenger of the Saturn Vue, 42-year-old Rachelle W. Hinkle of Edinburgh, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 44-year-old Allen Hinkle, died at the hospital July 10. Two juvenile passengers were also taken to the hospital with injuries. It is unclear the severity of the injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the semi declined treatment.

Police shut down all lanes of I-64W while they investigated and cleaned up the scene. The interstate was blocked as far back as the I-64/I-65 split through the night and reopened just after 5 a.m.

