Conflict minerals and the challenge of not funding human rights abuses

This is GamesIndustry.biz's seventh annual review of the industry conflict minerals disclosures, and we decided to handle it a bit differently this year. In addition to our usual assessment of each company's performance for the year, we thought it would be a good time to take a bigger picture look at what progress we've seen when it comes to responsible sourcing of the conflict minerals crucial to our game systems, and what still needs to be done on that front. The result is that this piece is a bit longer than usual, so the table below might help you get to the most relevant part for you.