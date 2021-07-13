Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Conflict minerals and the challenge of not funding human rights abuses

gamesindustry.biz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is GamesIndustry.biz's seventh annual review of the industry conflict minerals disclosures, and we decided to handle it a bit differently this year. In addition to our usual assessment of each company's performance for the year, we thought it would be a good time to take a bigger picture look at what progress we've seen when it comes to responsible sourcing of the conflict minerals crucial to our game systems, and what still needs to be done on that front. The result is that this piece is a bit longer than usual, so the table below might help you get to the most relevant part for you.

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Minerals#European Union#Gamesindustry Biz#The United Nations#The Oecd Forum#Apple#Microsoft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo's Record On Conflict Minerals Is Praised, But With An Important Catch

Just recently Nintendo released its corporate social responsibility report; there were various positives in its various policies, albeit there is always room for improvement. One area that's tackled, in manufacturing, is the sourcing of key resources with the desire to avoid 'conflict minerals' from mines and smelters that fund militias and lead to crime and human rights abuses.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Dead Cells mobile reaches over 2m units sold in China

Motion Twin's action title Dead Cells has sold over 2 million units on mobile in China. The title reached the milestone after its February debut in the country. Motion Twin partnered with publisher Playdigious and Bilibili Game to port its title to mobile and distribute it in China. "We are...
Advocacybuffalonynews.net

Protestors demonstrate against human rights abuses by China

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): A group of protestors on Monday including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, and human rights defenders from Hong Kong, Japan and China demonstrated against the human rights abuses by Beijing and called upon the world community to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. More than 30...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

It’s time for the U.S. to stop selling weapons to human rights abusers

Elisa Epstein is the Washington advocacy officer at Human Rights Watch. The Biden administration notified Congress in June of a proposed sale of more than $2.5 billion in arms to the Philippines, including fighter jets and two kinds of precision missiles. The notice came less than two weeks after the International Criminal Court prosecutor sought approval to open a formal investigation into crimes against humanity related to the Philippines’ brutal “war on drugs.”
Foreign Policyomahanews.net

U.S. targets human rights abuses as Chinese firms added to blacklist

SHANGHAI, China: China's Ministry of Commerce rejected the addition of 23 Chinese businesses to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties, terming it an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies. Stating that blacklisting companies was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules",...
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China Sanctions Several US Citizens

China announced Friday it was imposing sanctions on several U.S. citizens in response to the U.S. sanctioning of seven deputy directors and the director of Beijing's Hong Kong liaison office. The highest profile of those sanctioned is former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross. In addition, China said it would target...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden slaps new sanctions on Cuban officials for human rights abuses

President Biden on Thursday slapped Cuban officials with sanctions, accusing them of human rights abuses during the island government’s crackdown on protesters earlier this month. The sanctions mark the first response by the Biden administration to show stronger support for Cuban protesters by pressure the communist regime there. Measures to...
Charitiescandid.org

A trajectory of trends in Advancing Human Rights

Since 2010, Candid and Human Rights Funders Network (HRFN) have partnered to produce Advancing Human Rights, an annual report that tracks the evolving state of global human rights philanthropy. Our respective organizations join in collaboration each year with Ariadne—European Funders for Social Change and Human Rights, and Prospera—International Network of Women’s Funds, to conduct this research and provide the single most comprehensive analysis of where philanthropic money goes for human rights around the world. In our annual analysis, we unpack which issues get funded and which don’t, where human rights issues overlap and intersect, and how funding changes from year to year.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Kodak bends to China by deleting Instagram post by French photographer who called the Xinjiang region - where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses - 'an Orwellian dystopia'

Kodak has bowed to China by deleting an Instagram post featuring photos from a French photographer who called the Xinjiang region - where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses - 'an Orwellian dystopia'. The American photo company apologized this week for sharing photographer Patrick Wack's work following online outrage...
AfricaBoston Globe

One by one, African countries dismantle colonial-era death penalty laws

Lawmakers in Sierra Leone voted unanimously Friday to abolish the death penalty, a momentous step that made the West African country the 23rd on the continent to prohibit capital punishment. The decision was one more step in a long-sought goal of civil society organizations and legal practitioners who see the...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China imposes sanctions on seven US individuals, entity

Beijing [China], July 24 (ANI): China on Friday imposed sanctions on seven US individuals and entity, under Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, in response to the US penalties imposed on the Hong Kong officials over crackdown of democracy in the semi-autonomous region. This action comes in response to the US' recent warning...
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Shocker: Communist Party Account Reposts Video That Threatens To Nuke Japan

China has taken its aggressive posturing toward its neighbors over disputed territories to an outrageous new level earlier this week when a video, purportedly posted on a channel approved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened to rain "continuous nuclear bombs" on Japan if the country intervened in the Taiwan issue.
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

China Backs Cuba in Saying US Should Apply Sanctions To Itself

China has supported Cuba's argument that the United States should consider applying sanctions to itself for alleged human rights abuses before taking on other countries. Speaking Friday at a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian asserted that his country "firmly supports the efforts of the Cuban government and people to maintain social stability" as President Joe Biden doubles down to pressure Cuba in the wake of historic protests in the island nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy