Joe Burrow came into the NFL last season with very few expectations placed upon his shoulders. This wasn't because he isn't good but because the Cincinnati Bengals have proven themselves to be football purgatory over the last 20 years. The team can't seem to win playoff games and when the team has an off year, they are usually at the bottom of the standings. Despite all of this, Burrow proved himself to be an incredible rookie as he threw some phenomenal touchdown passes all while showcasing an ability to read defenses.