New Boardriders CEO on Strategy, Shipping and More

By Tiffany Montgomery
shop-eat-surf.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSES sat down with Arne Arens last week to talk about his first four months on the job, including a review of the go-forward strategy and an update on the company’s shipping woes. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to...

EKA Launches Touchless, Cloud-Based Freight Management

EKA Solutions Inc. on Monday (July 26) launched a cloud-based, touchless trading and execution Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform through the EKA Supply Chain TMS. “EKA's touchless solution enables supply chain participants – carrier, broker or shipper – using the EKA supply chain Omni-TMS to benefit from the highest level of real-time automation when trading and executing loads with their trusted freight partners,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc., in the announcement.
Marketsstrategy+business

The new equation for total reward strategies

Recently, a major US insurance broker with 20,000 agents started to question why so many were leaving the company—and taking their business books with them. The answer lay in the data about reward. It turned out the company was significantly out of touch with what people wanted. The company’s employee preference surveys had not been translated into the type of benefits it was offering. Based on the new analysis, the company redesigned its performance-based compensation, reduced equity awards, improved supplemental healthcare, and implemented a personalized training and development portal. The result: increases in agent sales performance (of 5 to 20%), engagement (up to 21%), and employee satisfaction and retention (up to 20% in some areas). What’s more, all of these gains came with a decrease in compensation costs of 8 to 12%.
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

Boardriders Names New President of EMEA

Boardriders has named a new leader of the Europe region, Boardriders CEO Arne Arens told SES. Nicolas Foulet, who is currently Chief Information Officer and formerly headed up global e-commerce for Quiksilver, is the new President of EMEA. Longtime Quiksilver veteran Greg Healy has overseen Europe in addition to APAC...
Apparelchainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Footwear brand segments customers with AI

Global direct-to-consumer specialty footwear retailer Cariuma is customizing the path to purchase for four distinct customer groups. Felipe G. Araujo, chief digital officer at Cariuma, a Brazil-based global company that sells sustainable sneakers to consumers online in over 60 countries, recently explained to Chain Store Age how his company leverages the Qubit CommerceAI platform to perform personalization at a mass scale.
Economyhbr.org

How New CEOs Can Balance Strategy and Execution

Every CEO must simultaneously develop strategy and drive execution — and the need to do both at once has never been more urgent. As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, companies will need to drive short-term results while also rethinking strategy amid seismic shifts in competitive environments and ways of working. It’s not strategy vs. execution; it’s strategy and execution with the right balance in the right timeframes.
Businessthefastmode.com

Vi Business Launches Range of New Postpaid Plans for Corporate Customers

Organizations and people have now become accustomed to the new way of living – Work from Home, Learn from Home, and Entertainment from Home etc. With this, customers have also evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data. Keeping this in mind, Vi Business on Monday announced a range of new postpaid plans for its Corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

New CEO: Intershop is growing profitably

The booming Internet trade ensures sales growth and black numbers for the Jena software provider Intershop. The listed company’s revenues rose in the first half of the year by eleven percent to 18.3 million euros, as the board announced on Thursday in Jena. Earnings before interest and taxes doubled compared...
Businesssme.org

Kiekert Appoints New CEO

Heiligenhaus, Germany (July 21, 2021) - At its meeting on July 5, 2021, the Kiekert AG Supervisory Board voted to appoint Jérôme Debreu as chief executive officer and chief financial officer effective immediately. Debreu will maintain his responsibilities as CFO in the areas of compliance, human resources, finance, controlling and...
Businesssgbonline.com

X-Rite Names Textile And Apparel Business Development Manager

X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC announced it has appointed Dustin Bowersox as Textile & Apparel business development manager. In this newly-created role, Bowersox will lead the company’s growth strategy in the textile market by promoting its combined color solutions to help brands and their global suppliers to select, communicate, formulate and control color on textiles.
Technologymilwaukeesun.com

China Announces New Cybersecurity Industry Strategy

China's technology ministry Monday announced a three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry, which it estimates will be worth more than $38 billion by 2023, according to Reuters. The new strategy by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is being unveiled as Beijing tightens its grip on...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Cover Desk Names Nick Berry as New Product and Marketing Manager

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Cover Desk is proud to announce Nick Berry as its new product and marketing manager. A sales and marketing expert with decades of experience in everything from advertising sales to manufacturing, technology, automation and product marketing, Berry brings an innate enthusiasm and broad marketing skillset to Cover Desk.
Technologyaithority.com

AutoVitals And Tekmetric Announce Partnership To Enhance Integration Between Shop Management Systems

The integration of AutoVitals and Tekmetric eliminates double entry by automatically sending recommended work from the digital inspection back to the estimate in Tekmetric’s point-of-sale shop management system. AutoVitals, the complete digital shop solution for independent auto repair businesses, announced a partnership with Tekmetric, a leading auto repair technology company...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Craft a Winning Social Media Strategy With This Webinar

Used properly social media can take the presence of your small business to a much wider audience. The key is crafting a winning strategy around your brand, industry, and audience. If you want to learn how to craft this strategy attend the free Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson webinar to get going.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Bluemercury Gets a New CEO

Macy’s Inc. has named Maly Bernstein chief executive officer of Bluemercury. Bernstein starts her new job on Sept. 13. She will oversee the growth and strategy of all aspects of the Bluemercury brand, from its digital platform to stores, Macy’s said Wednesday. She will report to Tony Spring, chairman and...

