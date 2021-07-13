Cancel
Plant City, FL

New video released as 5 people from the Tampa Bay area are linked to Capitol riot

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 14 days ago

We’re learning more about the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol and a small group from our area who prosecutors say led an hours-long fight against law enforcement officers.

In the 53-page indictment , investigators shared dozens of images from body-worn cameras and other footage that they say shows these five people from Lakeland and Plant City moving together as they repeatedly clashed with police, using fists, flagpoles and stolen riot shields.

Jonathan Pollock is the youngest in the group.

  • Authorities say the 21-year-old remains at large.
  • He’s accused of multiple assaults on police.
  • In one series of images, investigators say Pollock jumped over rioters, grabbing an officer by the neck and taking him to the ground.
  • They say, over the course of three hours, he made his way to the Capitol’s tunnel where he used a riot shield to pin back officers.

His sister Olivia Pollock appeared in court on June 30.

  • Though registered to vote in 2020, the Polk County supervisor of elections says she did not.
  • The Justice Department says at one point she attacked an officer, punching him as they say she tried to take his baton.

Joshua Doolin, a now-former Polk County EMT, was fired after his arrest.

  • Investigators say Doolin is pictured throughout the attack advancing on police with what appears to be “zip tie handcuffs tucked in his belt and a riot-control chemical irritant canister, which appears to belong to law enforcement, slung over his shoulder.”

Joseph Hutchinson III was arrested in Georgia and is under house arrest.

  • According to the indictment, Hutchinson punched and kicked at officers.
  • They say images show him using his body to support Jonathan Pollock as he slammed a riot shield into the face of an officer

Michael Perkins remains in the Pinellas County Jail.

  • A federal prosecutor described the 37-year-old as having one of the most serious capitol riot cases.
  • In video released Monday, prosecutors say as police tried to help another officer in the crowd, Perkins was recorded thrusting a flagpole into an officer’s chest and using the flagpole to hit another in the back of the head.

Since Jan. 6, more than 535 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection, and investigators are working to bring hundreds more to justice.

The indictment alleges two unidentified associates may have joined the group.

