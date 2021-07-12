Cancel
July 12 declared Patrick Mahomes II Day in Tyler, Rotary Club honors quarterback with 'Service Above Self' award

CBS19
CBS19
 17 days ago

**EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021.

The Rotary Club of South Tyler honored one of the East Texas area's biggest stars during their luncheon on Monday.

During the meeting, Mayor Don Warren declared July 12 Patrick Mahomes II Day, honoring the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback for his community service.

The proclamation reads:

"Whereas, Patrick brings honor and acclaim to our city and to East Texas through his active support of the East Texas Food Bank , and encourages our youth through support of the Boys & Girl Club of East Texas ; and

Whereas, Patrick empowers our youth to attain athletic, academic, and interpersonal success through his support of the Mentoring Alliance ; and

Whereas, Patrick established 15 and the Mahomies Foundation , which is dedicated to improving the lives of children with initiatives that focus on health, wellness, academics, science, the arts, athletics, and children with disabilities; and

Whereas, Patrick projects a positive role model of personal, athletic, business, and philanthropic success for all he encounters, both personally and through media exposure;

Now Therefore, I, Donald P. Warren, Mayor of the City of Tyler, Texas, do hereby proclaim July 12, 2021, as Patrick L. Mahomes, II Day in the City of Tyler, Texas, and encourage all citizens to celebrate the achievements and service of Patrick today and throughout the year."

Mahomes was also given South Tyler Rotary's Service Above Self award. Patrick Mahomes Sr. was on hand to accept the award on his son's behalf.

South Tyler Rotary is an organization of professional men and women from the Smith County area. Members are business professionals engaged in serving the community and the globe through Rotary International by exemplifying the "Service Above Self" motto of Rotary International.

To get involved with the South Tyler Rotary, visit their website.

