Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the vaccine in Maine

As Maine continues its fight against the coronavirus , vaccine rollout is among the top priorities for public health officials and Maine Gov. Janet Mills .

Maine Vaccine Data

1 Current data for Maine's vaccine progress

MAINE DAILY UPDATE COVID-19 VACCINATION DATA

All people age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine. The Mills administration expanded eligibility following FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12-15 on May 10.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced on May 4 that non-Maine residents age 16 and older can also get vaccinated in Maine.

The state's appointment system is live here .

Data as of Sunday, August 1

Total Maine vaccine doses: 1,584,532

First Dose: 767,911

Final Dose: 816,621

Note: Johnson & Johnson vaccination data is included in the "Final dose" data because it's considered the only dose needed.

The Maine CDC vaccine dashboard is updated each day at 10 a.m. to include data from the previous day.

Daily Coronavirus Updates

Daily Maine coronavirus updates on case data, deaths, outbreaks, and more

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 900.

The Maine CDC reported no additional COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Of the 70,463 total cases, 51,410 have been confirmed, and 19,053 are probable.

Maine CDC communications director Robert Long says case data will no longer be routinely updated Sundays, Mondays, or holidays. According to Long, the Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated on the website by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Long said outbreak investigations will continue as they have throughout the pandemic, and the Maine CDC will continue to issue notifications of elevated public risk whenever elevated public risk is identified.

















Watch the last scheduled COVID-19 briefing on June 30:

MAINE COVID-19 COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA

How to Get Vaccinated

To get the COVID-19 vaccine, you must make an appointment

Appointments are required at most locations, but some clinics offer walk-in appointments. Availability is dependent on vaccine supply. These listings are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

How to get an appointment

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON HOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

The state also maintains this list of vaccine sites.

Note: Online appointments are only available for those age 18 older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals ages 12 and older, but consent from a parent or legal guardian is required to vaccinate children.

Maine DHHS says in the coming days, the list of vaccination sites will indicate which are able to vaccinate youth.

Vaccine basics

Understanding COVID-19

The answers to these questions have been derived from the U.S. CDC, Maine CDC, and various health experts.

What is the vaccine?

Three COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer, one by Moderna, and one by Johnson & Johnson, have received emergency-use authorization by the FDA and are currently in distribution across the country. Several others are in development.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, which U.S. regulators say offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, was given emergency use authorization from the FDA on Feb. 27.









Can the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. The vaccines in distribution do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.

So, how do they work?

The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Are there any side effects?

Common side effects include soreness or swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness, and/or a headache in the days following vaccination. Occasionally, there are more serious reactions or "adverse reactions" to the vaccine. Federal authorities are tracking those reactions through an online database.

Learn more about side effects here .







How many doses do I need?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each call for two doses. An interval of 21 to 28 days between doses is recommended, but the World Health Organization has said that the interval can be extended up to six weeks amid vaccine supply constraints.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

Which vaccine should I get?

Health experts say to take whichever vaccine is available. The evidence of effectiveness shows no reason to favor one vaccine over another .

In fact, you can't choose which vaccine you get. Here's a VERIFY about that.







How much does the vaccine cost?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by the federal government at no cost to enrolled COVID-19 vaccination providers. Administration fees may vary.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had the virus?

Yes. Regardless of the previous infection, the U.S. CDC says people should be vaccinated. If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

Will vaccines be effective against COVID-19 variants?

Scientists believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variants, but they are working to confirm that. British officials reiterated that there is no data suggesting the new variant hurts the effectiveness of the available vaccines. Vaccines induce broad immune system responses besides just prompting the immune system to make antibodies to the virus, so they are expected to still work, several scientists said.





After I get the vaccine, do I have to keep wearing a mask?

Yes. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it is important that everyone continue using all tools available to help stop the pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others.





Click here for more vaccine information from the U.S. CDC.