Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the vaccine in Maine

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5EPK_0avpRmuI00

As Maine continues its fight against the coronavirus , vaccine rollout is among the top priorities for public health officials and Maine Gov. Janet Mills .

Maine Vaccine Data

1 Current data for Maine's vaccine progress

MAINE DAILY UPDATE COVID-19 VACCINATION DATA

All people age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine. The Mills administration expanded eligibility following FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12-15 on May 10.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced on May 4 that non-Maine residents age 16 and older can also get vaccinated in Maine.

The state's appointment system is live here .

Data as of Sunday, August 1

  • Total Maine vaccine doses: 1,584,532
  • First Dose: 767,911
  • Final Dose: 816,621

Note: Johnson & Johnson vaccination data is included in the "Final dose" data because it's considered the only dose needed.

The Maine CDC vaccine dashboard is updated each day at 10 a.m. to include data from the previous day.

Daily Coronavirus Updates

Daily Maine coronavirus updates on case data, deaths, outbreaks, and more

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 900.

The Maine CDC reported no additional COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Of the 70,463 total cases, 51,410 have been confirmed, and 19,053 are probable.

Maine CDC communications director Robert Long says case data will no longer be routinely updated Sundays, Mondays, or holidays. According to Long, the Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated on the website by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Long said outbreak investigations will continue as they have throughout the pandemic, and the Maine CDC will continue to issue notifications of elevated public risk whenever elevated public risk is identified.

Watch the last scheduled COVID-19 briefing on June 30:

MAINE COVID-19 COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA

How to Get Vaccinated

To get the COVID-19 vaccine, you must make an appointment

Appointments are required at most locations, but some clinics offer walk-in appointments. Availability is dependent on vaccine supply. These listings are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

How to get an appointment

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON HOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

The state also maintains this list of vaccine sites.

Note: Online appointments are only available for those age 18 older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals ages 12 and older, but consent from a parent or legal guardian is required to vaccinate children.

Maine DHHS says in the coming days, the list of vaccination sites will indicate which are able to vaccinate youth.

Vaccine basics

Understanding COVID-19

The answers to these questions have been derived from the U.S. CDC, Maine CDC, and various health experts.

What is the vaccine?
Three COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer, one by Moderna, and one by Johnson & Johnson, have received emergency-use authorization by the FDA and are currently in distribution across the country. Several others are in development.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, which U.S. regulators say offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, was given emergency use authorization from the FDA on Feb. 27.

Can the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?
No. The vaccines in distribution do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.

So, how do they work?
The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Are there any side effects?

Common side effects include soreness or swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness, and/or a headache in the days following vaccination. Occasionally, there are more serious reactions or "adverse reactions" to the vaccine. Federal authorities are tracking those reactions through an online database.

Learn more about side effects here .

How many doses do I need?
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each call for two doses. An interval of 21 to 28 days between doses is recommended, but the World Health Organization has said that the interval can be extended up to six weeks amid vaccine supply constraints.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

Which vaccine should I get?
Health experts say to take whichever vaccine is available. The evidence of effectiveness shows no reason to favor one vaccine over another .

In fact, you can't choose which vaccine you get. Here's a VERIFY about that.

How much does the vaccine cost?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by the federal government at no cost to enrolled COVID-19 vaccination providers. Administration fees may vary.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had the virus?
Yes. Regardless of the previous infection, the U.S. CDC says people should be vaccinated. If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

Will vaccines be effective against COVID-19 variants?
Scientists believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variants, but they are working to confirm that. British officials reiterated that there is no data suggesting the new variant hurts the effectiveness of the available vaccines. Vaccines induce broad immune system responses besides just prompting the immune system to make antibodies to the virus, so they are expected to still work, several scientists said.

After I get the vaccine, do I have to keep wearing a mask?
Yes. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it is important that everyone continue using all tools available to help stop the pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others.

Click here for more vaccine information from the U.S. CDC.

Comments / 7

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Vaccines
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Maine Daily#The Maine Cdc#Mainehealth#Shaw#Ems#Www Vaccinateme Maine Gov#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Pharmaceuticalssouthfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Vaccine: If You Had No Side Effects, Are You Protected?

Written by Leigh Ann Green – Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D. Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional.
Public HealthCosmos

What’s in a COVID vaccine?

You may have heard a lot about how COVID vaccines work over the past year, and how they are being rolled out. But scroll through a list of the vaccine ingredients, and you’ll see a long list of names that aren’t helpfully labelled with their purpose. Some might be familiar, but plenty will seem foreign and difficult to pronounce.
Public HealthCNET

New lambda variant of COVID: What you should know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the coronavirus continues to mutate and wreak havoc, some variants that pop up are more contagious, lead to more severe disease, and are therefore more concerning than others. Variants such as alpha and (especially) delta have proved to be more transmissible and potentially lead to more hospitalizations than the original virus. But until a variant begins circulating in communities or squares up against coronavirus vaccines, there's a lot of guesswork involved about how concerned, exactly, we should be.
Public Health101 WIXX

U.S. administers 344.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 344,928,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 399,090,105 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 344,071,595 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
New York City, NYthelcn.com

Health officials hope to ease concerns for those wary of COVID vaccine

New York doctors and health care workers want people with questions about the COVID vaccine to do one thing: Ask. No vaccine-related question is silly or unacceptable, infectious disease experts said Tuesday, citing common concerns about the one- or two-dose vaccine to protect against coronavirus COVID-19. “If you have questions,...
Maine StateWMTW

Recent testing shows COVID-19 delta variant likely more widespread in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Recent testing conducted by MaineHealth shows the delta variant of COVID-19 might be more widespread in Maine. Since July 1, MaineHealth has tested 49 COVID-19 samples through its NorDx Lab. Eighteen were positive for the delta variant, four were positive for the alpha variant and two were positive for the gamma variant.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Health officials voice concerns over Delta variant

STATEWIDE — Maine Health released some new data that shows an increase in the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Officials are voicing their concern on why the risk could be much higher. According to a Maine Health News data release, 18 out of 49 individuals screened positive for the...

Comments / 7

Community Policy