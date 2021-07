Since California surfers first attempted “sidewalk surfing” in the 1950s, skateboarding has developed in a lot of different directions: a way of life, a (counter- and sub-) culture, an art form, and a recreational activity. This year, it branches out once more in its debut as an official sport at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Our family will definitely be watching, hopefully with a bit of expert commentary from our resident 13-year-old (who is currently the only one in our household who can tell a pop-shuvit from an ollie).