Sacramento, CA

Local athletes drafted on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

ABC10
ABC10
 14 days ago

On Monday, four local athletes were drafted on Day 2 of the MLB draft .

Selected 70th overall in the Competitive Balance B Round, between rounds 2 and 3, was Davis High School graduate Ryan Holgate. The left-handed power hitter shined at the University of Arizona during the last three years, where he accumulated 19 homers and 101 RBIs. Holgate was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Drafted right after Holgate, EL Dorado Hills product Robert Gasser was selected with the 71st pick. The left-handed pitcher was a three-year letterman at Oak Ridge High School. Gasser also played for Delta College in Stockton before playing at the University of Houston. Gasser was drafted by the San Diego Padres.

Two Sacramento State pitchers were also drafted on Monday. Travis Adams was taken in the sixth round to the Minnesota Twins, and Scott Randall went in the seventh round to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

