Polartec announced the elimination of PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) in its DWR (durable water repellent) treatments across its line of performance fabrics. This non-PFAS treatment, offering zero loss of durability or water repellency, is the latest in the company’s EcoEngineering initiative. As part of its sustainability efforts, “Polartec prioritized performance and longevity as it worked to eliminate PFAS in its DWR treatments. This new weather protection fabric treatment will be used in Hardface, Power Shield, Power Shield Pro, NeoShell, and Windbloc products. The technology will also extend to fleece and insulation treatments for greater moisture management on products like Thermal Pro and Alpha.”