Camp in Motion provides summer camp activities to kids with cerebral palsy

Kids with cerebral palsy are getting to take part in a summer camp made just for them! Camp in Motion kicked off at the CHASCO Family YMCA in Round Rock on Monday, July 12.



This week, eight kids are taking part in the camp put on by Dell Children's Foundation and Pediatric Rehabilitation Services, in partnership with the YMCA and Austin Community College (ACC) . It gives kids the opportunity to take part in traditional summer camp activities, like swimming, basketball and more.

The annual camp was canceled last summer, so kids have been looking forward to coming back to camp for a very long time now.



“Two whole years," exclaimed 8-year-old Cater Joseph, about how long he has been looking forward to this year’s camp. "Because I went the year before and then COVID hit."



“For him to be able to have this is so special,” shared Wesley Joseph, Cater’s mother. “Because he sees his brother and sister going to camp and now he's like, 'Well, I get to go to my camp, too!' And be independent and have fun!”

The camp counselors are volunteers through Dell Children's Medical Center. Most of them are just starting in the healthcare field and are gaining experience working with the campers.

