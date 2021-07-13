Cancel
Vegan NBA Player Javale McGee Challenges Fans to Snack for Charity

By Maxwell Rabb
Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets star Javale McGee and his organization JUGLIFE will partner with plant-based food brand Outstanding Foods to donate water to children in need and promote the value of health and wellness regarding diet. The #HellaHotChallenge will ask people to donate to JUGLIFE to help the organization’s mission and outreach, and Outstanding Foods pledge to match the first $10,000 dollars. McGee kickstarted the challenge by nominating Diplo, Swae Lee, and Becky G while eating the “Hella Hot” Outstanding Puffs, challenging the other stars to try to snack on the spicy vegan puffs without breaking their poker face.

