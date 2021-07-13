Vegan NBA Player Javale McGee Challenges Fans to Snack for Charity

Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee just had the weirdest encounter with a reporter during his latest media talk with Team USA. In a rather rude and inappropriate question, Joe Vardon of The Athletic asked McGee if his mom is still alive. Of course, McGee was shocked by the question and had a disgusted reaction before answering that his mom is very much alive. He then pointed out to the reporter that it’s a “weird” question to ask anyone–be it to a professional basketball player like him or not.