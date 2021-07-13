Cancel
Hampton, VA

Police: One of two men shot at Prosper Apartment in Hampton arrested

13News Now
13News Now
 11 days ago

One of the two men who got hurt in a double shooting earlier in June is now in custody -- the other man died, according to police in Hampton.

Authorities arrested 46-year-old Jorge Luis Morales, from Newport News in connection to the shooting. He was one of the two men who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that night.

The call came in after 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, police said. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of North King Street at Prosper Apartments.

Officers found a man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. He later died.

Morales was also dropped off at the hospital. His injuries were initially considered to be life-threatening, but he survived.

Police said he is being held at the Hampton city jail and facing a murder charge amongst other charges including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

HPD has not released the victim’s identity at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

