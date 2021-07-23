HELP Button: Links mentioned on News 8

Below are the links mentioned on News 8 on CBS 8 and The CW San Diego. If you do not see the link you are looking for, check the most recent local news stories page .

City of San Diego free teen nights

Group thread email and text scams

San Diego Comic-Con Blood Drive

COVID-19 vaccination locations in San Diego

The San Diego Humane Society wants to say, 'Welcome Back' : After more than a year of appointment-only services, they are once again open to the public for people to walk in and adopt a pet.

Comic-Con at home program schedule

Information on Gun Violence Restraining Orders in San Diego : a life-saving tool created by California’s “red flag” law to prevent predictable acts of gun violence.

Stand With Us - Supporting Israel And Fighting Antisemitism Around The World.

National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and San Diego Housing Commission Affordable For-Sale Housing Program

Cleantech San Diego

Veterans resources- Affordable housing

Chula Vista active shooter presentation

Submit your mural proposal to the Escondido Community Foundation by October 4 at 5 p.m.

San Diego County's Registrar of Voters

Johnson & Johnson recall of specific Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products

Child Tax Credit Update Portal

DMV partners with Automobile Club of Southern California to temporarily offer a REAL ID

Habitat for Humanity homeownership form

San Diego Cool Zone sites

Surf Dog Ricochet: Military Support Program

San Diego County VaccinationSuperStationsSD.com:

COVID-19 testing sites by day | COVID-19 Vaccination Sites & Appointments

Good To Go San Diego: STI and HIV free testing

SDCCU Biz Kids Webinar

Electric Vehicle Consumer Guide

Donate blood to help with the blood supply shortage: The American Red Cross and the San Diego Blood Bank

San Diego Humane Society - Lost and Found pets.

Submit an anonymous tip to San Diego Crime Stoppers

Listos California : A campaign to help diverse and vulnerable communities with emergency preparedness

Sign-up for Coronado's Crown City Classic : There's day of and a virtual option, too.

Hospitals nationwide in need of blood donations : Find a blood drive with the American Red Cross and the San Diego Blood Bank and a list of upcoming local drives here .

Campaign One At A Time : A non-profit organization focusing on helping children impacted by life-threatening illnesses around the globe.

IRS Child Tax Credit Tools: Child Tax Credit Update Portal and Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant

McDonald's COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics

Virtual Community Forum on Independent Review into San Diego Police Department

City of San Diego unclaimed money page

San Diego Gay Dads Facebook page

California launches digital tool giving residents access to their COVID-19 vaccine record

List of San Diego County cool zone sites

As California reopens, some businesses struggle to keep up with demand

Fundraiser website to aid the search for Maya Millete

News 8 Interview : Fire and safety tips during San Diego heatwave with Cal Fire Captain Frank LoCoco

Jason Becker Virtual Fundraiser : Greatest 'Rock Stars' on the planet donate guitars for a good cause

GoFundMe page for funeral costs for Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo - victim in street racing crash.

Camp Cajon signup

Alzheimer's San Diego Virtual Date With a Cure : Register for the virtual zoom event on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m

San Diego Police Officers Association: Widows & Orphans Fund : Two San Diego police detectives were killed Friday, June 4 in a wrong-way crash. The SDPOA's Widows and Orphans Fund in assisting their families by collecting donations for them online.

CA COVID-19 Rental Assistance Relief

Register for: “Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month : A discussion on local research & breakthroughs with Rep. Scott Peters ” | Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 2:30-3:30 PM PST

The Apartment-A Guide to Creating a Dementia-Friendly Home

Housing Help San Diego provides a 'one-stop shop' for renters, gathering together all of the financial and legal assistance now available to local tenants

GoFundMe for a family of three sisters killed in a car accident in Idaho - Melissa, Jasmin, and Priscilla Rojas.

The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Taste & Flavor Book : A cook book to inspire those experiencing changes in taste and smell as a result of COVID.

Tribal Seeds tour tickets

P.O.D. tickets for virtual shows at Petco Park

Virtual meeting for allocation of funds for Rancho Bernardo dog park

Register for May 25, 2021, 06:00 PM event : The San Diego Association of Black Journalists presents " One Year Later After George Floyd ." We are gathering a panel of exemplary journalists and educators to discuss the impact of his death and the conclusion of the Derek Chauvin trial focusing on media coverage, social justice, race relations, and much more.

Apply for GoSite: Up to 100 small businesses from diverse backgrounds across San Diego County will be selected to receive the full suite of GoSite products and support for a year.

Notario Fraud - California State Bar Association

San Diego County's new mobile vaccination sites

Carry The Load: National relay to honor and raise awareness for America's fallen heroes

San Diego Unified COVID-19 vaccine clinics extended

GoFundMe for Tim Gill and Joylani Kamula, the two people that died in a plane crash on April 15.

GoFundMe page for Candice Morgan, the woman found dead in a Little Italy trash can

GoFundMe page for mother with Multiple Myeloma cancer at a young age

GoFundMe page for victims of Chula Vista fire

San Diego River clean-up volunteer sign-up

Housing Help San Diego

Alvarado Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Asian Moms San Diego : A Facebook group dedicated to helping Asian mothers and their children.

Tickets for "The Conservation Game" screening

Stop AAPI Hate -Report hate crimes and incidents against Asian Pacific Islanders

Honor Flight San Diego: Search for WWII and Korean War veterans to experience a trip of a lifetime.

My Girlfriend's Closet

All San Diego County run COVID-19 vaccination sites now accepting walk-ups

Teacher Appreciation Week: National deals and special offers for teachers

Jocelyn Strong: Campaign One At A Time to send 9-year-old Jocelyn Croxen from San Marcos to the Dinosaur National Monument. She is battling T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer.

Toward Maximum Independence : If you're interested in becoming a foster family

Project Mercy Baja : The mission of Project Mercy is to construct solid and secure houses and improve the quality of life for impoverished families in Mexico

GoFundMe for Montezuma Valley Market

GoFundMe for COVID-19 music therapy

Pacific Crest Trail : A four-year-old's journey

GoFundMe Page for children of plane crash victim Tim Gill from Orange County

Landscape & Garden Resources from the Water Conservation Garden

Help the binturong population

Dive with Brian Zach

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

San Diego Cabbie : Covering uber/lyft rides for Asian elderly/women in need

Mayor Gloria’s Empowerment Policy Plan for San Diego’s Black Community

Julie Walsh : Make a donation to her family

Restaurants Care Resilience Fund provides cash grants of up to $3,500 and a year of support to small restaurants in 8 CA counties, including San Diego

San Diego History Center : Share your COVID-19 stories

Autism's Got Talent Tickets : Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Free cookbook to help those who lost taste and smell due to COVID-19

Homes for our Troops - Non-profit building customized adaptable homes for veterans at no cost through donations.

GoFundMe page for Joe Heightman - CHP officer injured in motorcycle crash

COVID-19 Vaccination Training

San Diego Restaurant Week information

'Business is Brewing': San Diego launches brewery economic development website

San Diego County COVID-19 Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program

California's COVID-19 Rent Relief will help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments.

San Diego for Every Child , a nonprofit coalition housed under Jewish Family Service of San Diego, will distribute direct, unconditional monthly cash payments that can be spent on immediate needs to participants in the project.

Helix Water Helps Customer Assistance Program

OpenGym San Diego : OpenGym is a creative collective focused on building sustainable ecosystems of change within communities through the power of hospitality.

SBCS (previously known as South Bay Community Services) is raising money for migrant children after they leave the convention center. They ask that donors specify they want the money they donate to be used for that purpose on the page found here .

Eastlake Moms

Congresswoman Porter virtual town hall link

GoFundMe : Shane Devereaux

GoFundMe: The Max Lenail Memorial Bridge Fund

San Diego Vaccine Angels

Boating safety do's and dont's from lifeguards

Fleet Science Center COVID vaccine Q&A

Chula Vista Elementary School District bilingual virtual town hall

How to report a hate crime

Jewish Family Services seeking volunteers and staff members to help asylum seekers: Job openings such as shelter services manager, coordinator and assistant can be viewed at www.jfssd.org/careers . Vital volunteer needs include airport guides, patient advocates and couriers are at www.jfssd.org/helpnow .

CovaxSd: San Diego COVID Vaccine Bot

Burrowing Owl Cams

About Girl Scout Cookies

City of Chula Vista’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program : helps eligible households in the City of Chula Vista who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism: Read Poway Mayor Steve Vaus's full remarks from the summit here.

Oceanside Homeless Resource : A nonprofit that bridges community resources to build programs & solutions for folks experiencing homelessness.

Girls Inc. Of San Diego County : Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold

Voices of the Unheard Project: Uplift, amplify and bring awareness to under-represented voices and communities.

Housing Stability Assistance Program

COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1C - San Diego County

GoFundMe for Kawhi's family

My Turn Volunteer: Help us vaccinate California

Senior Gleaners of San Diego County : Provide quality food otherwise wasted to those needing it the most.

New state program allows volunteers to become eligible for COVID vaccine

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department set to offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines

GoFundMe family fund for family of restaurant worker who died from COVID-19.

Sultans Forever: A Facebook page for survivors of the deadly 2001 Santana High School shooting

Gordon-Zuckor Memorial Scholarship established by the Santee-Lakeside Rotary Club. Randy Gordan and Bryan Zuckor were gunned down in the 2001 Santana High School shooting.

San Diego pays it forward: Larry Himmel Foundation is paying it forward to restaurants and wait staff in San Diego.

Give Blood: The American Red Cross and San Diego Blood Bank are experiencing shortages and need your donations.

Zevely Zone : San Diegan to run 10 half marathons in 10 cities in seven weeks. 34-year-old Shane Brown is honoring his mother who took her own life in 2019. 'RUn For Your Life (West) for RecUniversal' honors victims of suicide and their families. Click here if you would like to support.

Zevely Zone: 'Operation Helping Hounds' rescues unwanted hunting dogs. If you'd like to adopt a hound dog or help Operation Helping Hounds with a donation, click here .

COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

Armed Services YMCA San Diego : Help struggling military families

San Diego tech group targets Black male teens for STEM training | How to donate to Black Tech Link

U.S. Small Business Administration | Application for Paycheck Protection Program

Zevely Zone: Former UCLA track athlete and amputee asking for community support | How you can help

Monarch Butterfly population declining dramatically - how to help

Clear, accurate health information for your entire family, from the American Academy of Family Physicians

Zevely Zone: Girl Scouts in Carlsbad are asking for donations to fill "Welcome Bags" for families checking in to the Ronald McDonald House. Click here to support their fundraising efforts .

Project Wildlife : Contact Project Wildlife if you see a fox and they appear injured and/or are not scared of humans, which also may indicate there’s a problem.

San Diego Latino Health Coalition : ¡Protéjase a usted mismo y a los demás!

City of Chula Vista COVID19 rental and utility assistance program: Sign up to be notified when the applications are available. See the full story for more details.

San Diego Fire-Rescue COVID-19 Vaccination Unit

Give blood and save Stacie's life : It only takes one person with this rare blood type to help save Stacie Buechel's life. The American Red Cross and San Diego Blood Bank both track rare blood types when you donate.

Stacie Kicks Cancer: Fundraiser on behalf of Stacie Buechel .

Alarming number of women are drinking more during the pandemic: If you or someone you know needs help call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ( SAMHSA ) 1-800-622-HELP (4357), Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Centers and Sharp McDonald Center .

CDC double mask study

City of San Diego COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program | SDHC : Housing Stability Assistance Program Interest List Sign-Up

San Diego County 2021 Emergency Rental Assistance Program: County will soon be opening application period

CVS COVID vaccine appointments

County Vaccination Dashboard

Water Main Breaks: Helix Water District construction | El Cajon Sewer rehab project

San Diego County: COVID-19 testing sites by day | COVID-19 Vaccination Sites & Appointments

CVS COVID-19 VACCINE : You can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and schedule an appointment starting on February 9. Vaccinations start on February 11.

School Reopening Dashboard : The San Diego County Office of Education updates the status of its districts and schools the second and fourth Monday of every month.

Find a Vaccine site near you

Coach Mario Fierro Fund

February is Low Vision Awareness Month: Braille Institute is offering free medical expertise to those that suffer from the issue as well as those that are looking to learn more

Help support injured Chula Vista Firefighters: On the evening of January 25th, a large commercial building caught fire in northwest Chula Vista. Chula Vista Firefighters responded and went to work as they always do. During the firefight, four Chula Vista Firefighters were injured and unfortunately, three of the firefighters suffered significant burn injuries.

Door Dash restaurant grant application : The grants are the second round of funding distributed as part of DoorDash’s pledge to help restaurants recover and succeed amidst COVID-19 related challenges.

COVID Plasma therapy trial

Petco Park Super Vaccination site volunteer

Volunteer | American Red Cross

Blueprint for a safer economy - California's site that lists restrictions based on the COVID-19 tier for the county

My Turn California - Pilot site to find out if it's your turn to get vaccinated and schedule vaccination appointments. If it isn't your turn yet, you can register to be notified when you become eligible.

Sandbag locations throughout San Diego County

Sharp Chula Vista E.R. hospitalized with COVID-19-Danny Plata

Ocean Beach Noodle House

Chula Vista vaccine superstation info

Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule of key events, ceremonies, and celebrations

San Diego Humane Society: Behavior and Training Programs

Biden's pathway to citizenship plan

COVID-19 vaccine study for adolescents

California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation : Donate to provide assistance for restaurants trying to survive

The San Diego Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a community-based group of local medical and health workers who can serve as volunteers during a local health emergency.

Tips on how to get your EDD unemployment benefits

Get Fit Challenge: The San Diego Regional Chamber’s annual Get Fit 30-Day Challenge is back and begins January 11, 2021.

San Diego County: COVID-19 Vaccine Phases

Love In Your Park | YouTube: Put A Little Love in Your Park

Facing the pandemic in 2021: Lessons learned and tips for the year ahead // Enfrentando la pandemia en el 2021: Lecciones aprendidas y consejos para este año

Stimulus Bill: Get My Payment Tool

IRS: Economic Impact Payments

California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

SportMix pet food sold nationwide recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sickened

Adopt a potbelly pig from https://potbellyrescue.org/adopt or donate to their cause here.

Other COVID-19-related tax relief can be found here

Check the status of your stimulus payment

California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

San Diego Non-Profit Food Assistance

T he annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins Dec. 26, through Jan. 23, and feat ures 17 drop-off locations available to City residents.

Father Joe's Villages : Helping San Diego Homeless Shelters

The Salvation Army : Virtual Red Kettle San Diego County

Vaccine Tool: Find your place in the vaccine line

Going It Alone: Here are mental health services available for those struggling

National Eating Disorders Association

San Diego Hunger Coalition

California Health Corps

Report unexpected fees for coronavirus testing and treatment through our media partner, inewsource 's survey.

USPS Operation Santa: Now you can read letters from Santa’s mailroom and answer the ones he can’t. Adopt one today and make a holiday wish come true.

Finest City Improv Theatre

The 2020-2021 secured tax bills are now available . You may now search for and pay secured, unsecured, defaulted, supplemental, and escape tax bills.

Job Webinar: Jumpstart Your Job Search During the Holidays

Helpings kids mentally during this stay-at-home order

HealthData.gov

Annual BOMA Give From Your Heart Toy Drive for Promises2Kids

Feeding San Diego: Ending Hunger through Food Rescue

San Diego County Safe Reopening Compliance Team

The City of La Mesa is currently recruiting for its new Chief of Police . To participate, please complete the survey by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The survey is open to La Mesa residents and business owners only.

Shop My Porch : Connects neighborhoods and helps small businesses

Helping the hungry virtually: Helping the Hungry Virtually is a group of teenagers from around the nation that sends grocery gift cards to families in need of food assistance during COVID-19.

Alzheimer's San Diego: Helping families today, finding a cure for tomorrow

Join the Living with Alzheimer's Facebook group

SDCCU Stadium: Online Auction Featuring Select Assets From SDCCU Stadium

County of San Diego COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program - Applications can be submitted starting December 1, 2020. The County will continue to take applications until funds are depleted.

A rt program at the San Diego Convention Center

San Diego Parks and Recreation Green Friday

SDG&E power outage warnings in East County



San Diego County small business assistance aid - San Diego County supervisors approved $20 million in aid.

Thanksgiving 2020 to go - San Diego Regional Office The Salvation Army San Diego Regional Office providing assistance to those in need throughout San Diego.

T oys for Tots Toy Drive for Wounded Warrior Homes Inc: Toy wish list

COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool: This map shows the risk level of attending an event, given the event size and location

Predicted COVID-19 case rate spread interactive map based on Facebook research

California COVID Assessment Tool: Modeling COVID-19 to inform state and local response

The 15th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony too place virtually on Sunday, November 22.

San Diego County COVID-19 Testing - FInd testing locations, hours and make an appointment at sites across the county

The San Diego Food Bank’s food distribution programs will continue to serve those in need throughout the duration of the Coronavirus crisis. Here's a list of food distributions scheduled for the month of November 2020 .

The San Diego State University Alumni Association will host "Home Away From Homecoming,'' a virtual celebration before the Aztecs take on Hawaii. The Zoom event will be held Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at noon.

The San Diego Society for Human Resource Management's fifth annual Career Day will be held via Zoom Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund - Support San Diego nonprofit organizations supporting low-income workers, families and vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event-planning map calculates risk of contracting COVID-19 - Researchers at Georgia Tech have released a geographic COVID-19 risk calculator for events in different counties in the United States, including in San Diego County.

AAA travel restrictions interactive map - Search specific state and county COVID-19 related restrictions along your travel route. More AAA travel information is here.

San Diego Workforce Partnership - Workforce development is much more than finding the next job.

The It’s Up to Us campaign is designed to empower San Diegans to talk openly about mental illness, recognize symptoms, utilize local resources and seek help.

San Diego County free COVID-19 testing sites - Health plans are required to cover COVID-19 tests at no cost to the enrollee. It is recommended that you first contact your healthcare provider for a COVID-19 test.

Storm Preparedness : Getting prepared for a storm is a team effort. City crews are working hard to prepare storm drains, roadways and City facilities for what may become a very wet winter.

BBB tips for smart shopping online - As this year's holiday season approaches, online shopping is going to be huge. BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping.

City of San Diego scares up Halloween festivities at local recreation centers -Grab and Go candy distribution will be provided at 27 recreation centers across all nine council districts.

COVID-19 Day of the Dead Altar - The deadline to submit your picture is October 29, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Donate to San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House

SYHC - San Ysidro Health

Casa Familiar: Social Services - Community Development - Arts and Culture