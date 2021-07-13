Kenner woman identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

The body of Kenner native Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton was one of nine people identified as a victim of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida Monday.

The Miami-Dade Police tweeted her name along with eight others whose bodies had been recovered and identified. Her body was recovered Saturday.

So far, 94 people have been identified as victims in the June 24 collapse. Approximately 50 more people are being looked for in the rubble.

Billedeau-Stratton was born and raised in Kenner, where her mother Kerry still resides.

Stratton’s husband, Mike Stratton, is a well-known Democratic strategist and attorney in Denver.

He wrote and released a statement through his law firm, after the collapse:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does—whether as an actress, model or Pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.”

Stratton splits time between Miami and New York. She’s a model and actress with a large Instagram following, and she posts frequently about spirituality and astrology.

In her blog, Chic Living 365, she details her love for fashion and living in Miami.

According to our partners at the Times Picayune New Orleans Advocate, Stratton’s sisters and mother made it to Miami via private plane with help from Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

Friday, Scalise said, "The whole community is rallying behind Kerry and Cassie.”

Stratton’s sisters are hanging onto hope, posting desperate pleas for her safety on Facebook,

“I can’t feel my body. Please pray for my baby,” wrote her sister Ashley.

Another sister, Necole, wrote of Stratton, “She is a strong, strong fighting warrior. We are still hopeful and know the fighting power of our God.”

If you'd like to help Cassi Stratton's family, a GoFundMe page has been set up here.

